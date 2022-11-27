Security breach chaos at Brisbane Airport

Multiple people have been detained in a security incident at Australia’s Brisbane Airport that has forced the domestic terminal to be emptied and passengers re-screened.

It is understood several passengers refused to comply with instructions at the security checkpoint before entering the terminal in Queensland on Sunday evening.

Those people have since been detained in a secure part of the airport, and there is no threat to the public.

But the incident will mean delays, with the secure part of the terminal emptied at the Virgin Australia and passengers told to queue again to be re-screened.

Airport workers also told passengers loaded planes would be emptied so all checked baggage would have to be screened again.

One woman said she had just boarded a plane only to be told "everyone in the terminal and every plane will now be disembarking to go through security again", but later said she was allowed to remain on board.

AAP has sought comment from the Australian Federal Police, which handles airport incidents.

Virgin Australia confirmed some of its flights would be affected into the evening.