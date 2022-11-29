Two people rescued after plane crashes into power lines in US

A pilot and a passenger were rescued from a small plane that had crashed into a power line tower and power lines in Maryland, USA after an hours-long ordeal that saw power cut to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses, led to school cancellations and plunged rescuers into a complex effort to safely remove the people aboard.

Both the pilot and passenger were pulled from the plane and onto large buckets attached to towering cranes shortly after midnight.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the pilot and passenger suffered orthopedic injuries, trauma and had "hypothermia issues."

"Both people assisted us in their movement from the aircraft," he said.

READ MORE:

* US investigation finds YouTuber deliberately crashed his plane for clicks and likes

* Plane crash in Northland: Pilot escapes with minor injuries after hitting tree

* US man flies plane into his home after fight with wife



Robb Hill/For The Washington Post Emergency workers get to the plane as it rests on power line infrastructure after crashing on Sunday.

Before they were extricated, Goldstein said, technicians had to conduct "bonding and grounding" operations to make the tower safe. Doing so took about an hour, and was finished about 11.30pm Sunday. The technicians and rescuers then secured the plane to the tower.

The plane was removed about 3am Monday, hours after power was restored at 1.34am.

The first victim, a woman, was pulled from the plane at 12.25am. Residents who'd spent hours watching the incident play out clapped as she was lowered down in a bucket. The second occupant, a man, came down about 11 minutes later.

Before the rescue, Montgomery County Public Schools cancelled classes for Monday, as did Montgomery College. In addition, the crash in the Gaithersburg area curtailed operations on the Metro Red Line and at least two hospitals, officials said.

Eric Lee/For The Washington Post The damaged plane is seen on the ground Monday morning after it had crashed into a Pepco transformer line.

Maryland State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington and his passenger as Janet Williams, 66, of Louisiana.

A D.C. pilot with the same name and age survived at least one crash before. On August 4, 1992, a single-engine plane piloted by Patrick Merkle struck the side of a mountain in Farmington Canyon, Utah, according to an account in the Salt Lake Tribune. Part of the wings and tail section were ripped off as the plane flew through pine trees, the newspaper account said, and the fuselage crashed into the side of the mountain.

The Sunday evening crash occurred at a Pepco transmission line near Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village area, according to utility and rescue officials. The plane became entangled in high-voltage power lines in the Montgomery Village-Gaithersburg area about 5.40pm.

On Monday, Pepco officials said crews continued to assess damage to power equipment and the tower and make any necessary repairs.

Goldstein said that immediately after the crash, the occupants were in direct contact with Montgomery County's 911 centre. That communication eventually shifted to rescue workers speaking directly with the occupants. The rescuers did so intermittently, Goldstein said, to preserve the occupants' cellphone batteries.

Craig Hudson/For The Washington Post Someone rescued from the dangling plane is led to an ambulance.

Photographs showed the plane seemingly suspended or entangled in or near cabling and the latticework of a tower that supports the high-voltage transmission lines. It was not clear how firmly the plane was being held aloft. Goldstein said the precarious position of the plane meant it needed to be secured to the tower with straps and chains.

"Any movement, any accidental movement, could make the circumstance worse," he said about 9pm Sunday, adding, "We want to make the aircraft stable to the tower before we try to remove the occupants."

The terrifying oddity of the incident drew hundreds of onlookers to a shopping centre at the intersection of Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive. They milled about and gazed up at the white plane stuck in the tower, at times barely visible through the nighttime fog.

"We're concerned. We're praying for everyone involved," said Marianne Linn, who'd come to the parking lot with her husband Jim.

Gift Okoli and her husband, Thierry Mbieuleu, were at their home in Germantown on Sunday evening when they began reading accounts of the suspended plane. They headed over to see it, making their way to a shopping centre parking lot where hundreds had gathered.

Eric Lee/For The Washington Post Crews from Pepco, the Washington, D.C.-area power company, work on the transmission line damaged in the small-plane crash.

Okoli told Mbieuleu she hoped that rescue workers could somehow attach ropes to the plane even before their rescue operation began. The couple was nervous for the occupants of the plane.

"I'm worried about them, very, very much," Okoli said, looking up. "I'm so worried the plane is going to fall."

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. It was misty and rainy in the Washington area Sunday, and it was unclear if weather played a part.

The plane, described by the Federal Aviation Administration in a preliminary account as a single-engine Mooney M20J, hit the high-tension lines northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg about 5.40pm. It had left from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., the FAA said.

Goldstein said power lines sagged to the ground after the crash.

One estimate indicated that the plane may have hit lines as high as 10 stories up. Photographs appeared to show the plane at about that height. The wings and fuselage appeared essentially intact.

The Washington Post's Gillian Brockell and Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.