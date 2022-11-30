This simple passport mistake could ruin your holiday and leave you grounded

Photographer James Gilberd shares his tricks for taking a passport photo you'll be proud to flash at the check-in counter.

Kiwis are being warned a simple passport mistake could ruin your holiday and stop you from getting on the plane.

And I'm one many Kiwis who could be at risk.

Let me rewind to late 2020, when our borders were shut, and New Zealanders could only explore their backyard. One of my favourite places I visited was the tiny town of Whangamōmona, deep in the Taranaki hinterland. For years, the small community has mounted a humorous campaign to become a republic, complete with its own presidential elections.

Just to be clear, this republic doesn't take itself too seriously. A goat once won the presidency in a landslide – and 18 months later he, sadly, died in office. The goat was replaced by a poodle.

As part of its push away from New Zealand, the republic even issues its own passport stamp.

Except, it turns out, getting novelty stamps in your passport is a mistake, with an official warning airlines or some countries might not accept your passport if it has them.

My 'Republic of Whangamomona' stamp.

A quick skim through my passport reveals I have three novelty stamps: one from Antarctica, one from Whangamōmona, and another from a flight to see the Southern Lights.

The Department of Internal Affairs, which issues New Zealand passports, told Stuff Travel that Kiwis should avoid them.

"New Zealand passports are official government documents. Our advice is that people use them as intended – for official purposes – and don't risk their passport not being accepted by other countries by putting novelty or unofficial stamps in it," explained Julia Wootton, General Manager Services and Access at Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.

This very issue has led to problems overseas. In early 2020, UK traveller Tina Sibley was denied travel by Qatar Airways after staff found a Machu Picchu stamp in her passport. The airline's check-in staff said it was because Thailand, her destination, would refuse entry due to the stamp.

Emirates later denied boarding as well, which meant she had to obtain an emergency passport. All up the fiasco ended up costing Sibley more than $2000, including flight changes.

The Department of Internal Affairs confirmed that having novelty stamps does not affect the validity of a New Zealand passport. However, Wootton added it's not as simple as that. "The acceptance of any passport is at the discretion of the destination country. Novelty stamps could affect whether other countries accept a passport."

New Zealand passports are official government documents.

So, what about Australia, the most popular destination for Kiwis? A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Stuff Travel, "Only authorised representatives of the Australian Government or of foreign governments may place stamps in a passport. Unauthorised souvenir or tourist stamps may make a passport invalid for travel."

The United States also reminds people of this directly inside their passport, stating, "only authorized (sic) officials of the United States or of foreign countries may place stamps or make notations or additions to this passport."

Despite the stern words, New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) said it had no record of Kiwis seeking help because they'd been denied entry into a country because of novelty stamps. However, a MFAT spokesperson joined other officials advising against anything "unofficial or unnecessary" in a passport.

Immigration New Zealand said people with novelty stamps wouldn't get into trouble crossing our border, but had its own warning. "While we do not prevent someone from entering New Zealand solely because of novelty stamps, we cannot account for how airlines and international border agencies at the port of departure will react to such stamps," said Nicola Hogg, General Manager Border and Visa Operations.

"Passports are official documents that contain official endorsements and should not be used for any other purpose," Hogg added.