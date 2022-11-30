First lightning, then birds hit Air NZ planes, cancelling Wellington-Auckland flights

Bad weather across the country has put a damper on travellers’ plans. (File photo)

An Auckland traveller coming home from Wellington missed her Christmas party after her flight was cancelled twice – first because of lightning strike, then because of birds.

Victoria Carter waited at Wellington Airport all afternoon hoping to make it to Christmas drinks on Wednesday.

“I got an alert telling me I had been cancelled, and then staff told me the rebooked plane was cancelled again, because it had been struck by birds.”

Carter said she felt for travellers who were trying to connect with an international flight that might now miss it.

She still hoped to get back to Auckland by evening time, but had given up on her party: “The glad rags will stay in the overnight bag.”

METSERVICE Heavy rain is moving across the central North Island on Wednesday, with broad thunderstorm risks in play as well.

She said she felt like the “apple in the school lunch box – the clothes are now well travelled”.

Carter said she had been waiting since 2.30pm. At 4pm, Air New Zealand staff announced that their flights had been oversold and people should return tomorrow.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson confirmed four of its scheduled flights between Auckland and Wellington had been cancelled on Wednesday.

NZ442 and NZ433 were cancelled due to the aircraft experiencing bird strike.

NZ440 and NZ429 were cancelled after a plane was struck by lightning.

“Both aircraft are being inspected by engineers before being returned to service. These [incidents] are not uncommon, and our pilots train for these scenarios,” the spokesperson said.

Travellers were being accommodated on alternative services, they said.

Bad weather hit the country on Wednesday as two fronts made their way from the west and south.

A tornado ripped through Paeroa taking out power lines, fences, and lifting roofs.

It travelled through the Paeroa RV Centre, and its caretaker said the tornado “came right through the camp and out the front gate” and took out all the fences on the way.

He said no-one was injured, but Fire and Emergency was on site at the Coronation St park in the north of the town.