Rescued cruise ship passenger recounts how he survived 15 hours in the ocean

A passenger who fell overboard a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico has recounted his harrowing experience, and credits his will to live in staying alive in the water for over 15 hours.

Alabama man James Michael Grimes told ABC News that he was “blessed to be here” after being rescued from the sea on November 24.

He went missing from the Carnival Valor ship at around 11pm (local time) on November 23 after telling his sister that he was going to use a bathroom.

Grimes told ABC News he couldn’t remember how he ended up in the water, and although he had been drinking onboard the ship, he was not intoxicated.

“I was trying to stay as positive as I could from the moment I came to, and regain consciousness, I can just remember right then thinking, ‘wow, it's a miracle that I'm not already dead’,” Grimes said.

He told ABC News that he swam through multiple schools of jellyfish while in the sea, and estimated that he spent roughly 15 hours in the water.

“The Lord gave me the will to live. It's a miracle,” he told ABC News.

“I wasn't going to give up at any point in time just say, this is it, this is the end. It never came to that. I was determined to swim until my arms and legs could not hold my body up anymore.”

US Coast Guard District 8 James Grimes was rescued from the Gulf of Mexico on November 24 after falling overboard a cruise ship.

Grimes also recounted a brush with some kind of sea creature.

“It came up on me really quick. And I went under, and I could see it. And it wasn't a shark, I don't believe. But it had more like a flat mouth, and it came up and bumped one of my legs, and I kicked it with the other leg. It scared me, not knowing what it was...all I could see was a fin,” he told ABC News.

He was eventually rescued at 8:25pm on November 24, and is now planning a trip to New Orleans to meet the US Coast Guard crew who saved him.

“If that's the worst thing I ever have to go through again, I think I'll be okay," Grimes told ABC News. “Being the Alabama fan that I am, I was out there just rolling with the tide.”

Travis Rhea of the US Coast Guard said the man had fallen from the Carnival Valour before it headed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Rhea, who was the pilot on the rescue mission, said it had taken hours before they spotted the man.

"He was obviously exhausted, very tired. He was cold. Mild hypothermia.”