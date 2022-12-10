Cancer diagnosis on holiday sees woman stuck in Philippines for three weeks

The symptoms started when the family were in the Philippines. 22-year-old Keelin Tahere struggled to breathe, walk and lying down caused her a significant amount of pain.

Keelin Tahere's symptoms started on holiday with her best friend in Boracay, a remote island in the Philippines.

She struggled to breathe or walk and lying down caused a lot of pain.

Days later, the 22-year-old Auckland woman was diagnosed with lymphoma – cancer of the lymphatic system – that had spread to her lungs, kidneys and neck.

Fluid was found in her heart and lungs, which – alongside the cancer – meant leaving the south-east Asian archipelago increased her risk of dying.

READ MORE:

* Mum of four with terminal cancer frustrated with health system in ‘dire straits’

* Crohn's drug that could 'transform' lives among seven medicines Pharmac will fund

* Rugby legend Sir Wayne Shelford is done with being a 'hard man'



Now Tahere has been stuck in the Philippines for three weeks, undergoing treatment at the Cardinal Santos Hospital in the nation’s capital, Manilla. The flight back to Aotearoa was just too risky.

The illness came as a shock to Tahere and her whānau. Although she had experienced some vomiting on the flight, she assumed it was travel sickness.

Five days later, Tahere found it hard to breathe and move around. It became “unbearable” and she was admitted to hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia.

“The first few days of my trip were really amazing, until one morning. I brushed it off as just being tired from all the travelling,” she said.

“Over the next two days it got worse. I was struggling to breathe, walk or do anything. My best friend dragged me to the hospital – I’m so glad that she did.”

Doctors on the remote island of Boracay found masses in her lungs. After two biopsies, Tahere was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Supplied Getting Tahere from the remote island of Boracay to Manilla – and more advanced medical equipment – was a tricky journey.

Tahere’s sister Keiti Laulenese said getting her from Boracay to Manilla – where more advanced medical equipment was available – was a nervous journey .

“Cardinal Santos Hospital in Manila had all the necessary equipment and technology to find out what the masses are,” Laulenese said.

“However, flying her to Manila was a huge risk of her losing her life as the flight could compromise her lungs. She had to rely heavily on oxygen and was not allowed to walk.”

Hopes were high after Tauhere’s first chemotherapy session on Monday allowed doctors to hear her lungs, something they were unable to do prior to treatment.

Although Tauhere’s mum and oldest sister are with her in the Philippines, whānau want her home in time for Christmas, as well as to continue chemotherapy in Aotearoa.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Breast Cancer Foundation NZ has teamed up with a group of Te Puāwai weavers in a new film.

”We really hope and pray that Keelin can be home for Christmas as our whānau and friends here in Aotearoa are missing her and praying for her always that she can fight this,” Laulenese said.

“But she is in the best capable hands over in the Philippines and we know that they’re doing their best to help get her back without posing a serious risk to her life.”

A Givealittle has raised more than $10,000, which Tahere and her whānau are grateful for.

“I began chemotherapy on Monday. Although this is an incredibly challenging situation, I am so grateful for the support I’ve received from whānau and friends.”