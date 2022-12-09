'Embarassed to be a New Zealander': Outrage at 'disgusting' public toilets in Cape Rēinga

From an ancient lava valley, to a fairytale treehouse, here are Northand's best hidden experiences (video published February 2022).

A Dargaville woman said she was “embarrassed to be a New Zealander” after finding the public toilets at Cape Rēinga in an “absolutely disgusting” state.

Joanne Williams and her husband visited the popular tourism site on their holidays last Sunday morning and, after the long drive, needed to use the facilities.

“What we found made us sick to say the least,” Williams said. “In the women’s (toilets), every single toilet bowl was full to the top with toilet paper, urine and faeces. You push the button to try and flush and there’s no water. It was just disgusting.”

Leaving at about midday after visiting the lighthouse, Williams said they passed “busloads” of people heading towards the cape, and worried about the impression the toilets, which she said looked like they hadn’t been seen to in a long time, would leave on overseas visitors.

“I was so totally embarrassed to be a New Zealander to think these tourists are going to come to our country and leave with that on their minds. We went there to have a look at a beautiful part of the country, and I just can’t get past the image of what that was like.”

Williams said she phoned the Department of Conservation’s nearest base in Kaitaia on Monday to report the situation, and was told “they knew there was an issue, but it was quite a complex matter”.

SUPPLIED Joanne Williams worried what impression the toilets would leave on tourists.

Williams said she was told the specialists DOC needed to fix the issue were out of the area, and that it was too costly to instal portaloos in the interim.

“I said “What about all these tourist buses?”. (The DOC worker) said the drivers know that if they go to such and such a beach before they go there, they can tell people that’s the last toilet stop. But that’s not the point. You’ve got people in motorhomes; you’ve got private individuals.”

A DOC spokesperson said there was a power outage at the toilets on Sunday, December 4 which affected the toilets’ water supply.

Cleaners alerted the department to the issue at 3:30pm that afternoon, and staff got the toilets working again shortly afterwards, she said.

SUPPLIED Joanne Williams said the state of the toilets left her and her husband feeling sick.

“The toilets were returned to a high standard of cleanliness within two hours of being notified of the power outage, and subsequent hygiene issues caused by this outage.”

The spokesperson said cleaners and staff visit the site daily but, as it is a 90-minute drive from Kaitaia, issues cannot always be fixed immediately.

The toilets are solar-powered with a backup generator, and she said the power went off after the solar supply depleted and the generator failed to kick in. DOC is continuing to investigate the cause of the power cut, she said.

“We will continue to monitor the site, and if anyone notices issues with our toilets please ring the DOC call centre on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).”

Yogendra Negi/Stuff According to Māori oral history, Cape Rēinga is a departure point for spirits on their way to their ancestral homeland of Hawaiki.

In an email to Williams seen by Stuff, a Harrison’s Cape Runner staff member said the toilets “fail sometimes”, but are usually fixed quickly. Visitors often throw rubbish into the toilets, which can cause problems, the staff member said.

The DOC spokesperson was unable to respond to further enquiries on how often the toilets have issues by deadline.

According to Māori oral history, Te Rerenga Wairua (Cape Rēinga) is a departure point for spirits on their journey to their ancestral homeland of Hawaiki.