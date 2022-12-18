Important travel questions for memoirist Steve Lowndes

Steve Lowndes and Lisa Potts met by chance at a dusty bus stop in Bolivia in 1969 and spent the next 10 years travelling around the world together. Travelling Light (Quentin Wilson Publishing, RRP $49.99) is their memoir – words by Lowndes, photography by Potts – and it captures a travel world before cellphones, the Internet, and Google maps. Kelly Dennett talks to Lowndes.

Tell us your favourite travel story - just one!

My most memorable trip took place over 50 years ago in the foothills of the Andes. I was travelling through several South American countries with a fellow English teacher from the British Council Language School in Rio de Janeiro.

We were 23 years old and wandered around depending mainly on where the buses were going. When our path took us to the city of Mendoza in Argentina, we had a notion of heading down south to San Carlos de Bariloche to do some skiing. We set off full of insouciance. We didn’t have a clue about the distance involved or the wildness of the terrain, and we were woefully under-equipped.

Have a look on Google maps. In those days, the road from Mendoza petered out after 50 kilometres, and there was no highway 40.

What was a road soon became a dusty track which meandered on for 1300 kilometres, bound on one side by the mountains and on the other by the vast, shimmering expanse of the pampas. There was hardly any traffic, so progress was erratic; sometimes, there wasn’t much to eat, and it was exquisitely cold at night. As for the people encountered along the way, they were gracious, curious and generous, but gauchos and border guards were, by turns, aloof or taciturn.

That part of the world was far more remote in 1969 than it is today, and my memories have no doubt been distorted by time, but that journey was the beginning of an appreciation for the space which lies between departure and arrival.

Supplied Travelling Light: Stories from the world we explored in the 70s.

Do you have a favourite piece of travel writing?

I’ve just finished reading The Amur River by Colin Thubron​ and I’d put it right up there with the best travel books ever written. He describes an amazing journey, made at the age of 80, from the source of the Amur River in Mongolia to its mouth in the Pacific Ocean, north of Vladivostok.

He travels a distance of 5000 kilometres on horseback, on foot and by bus, train and boat. Along the banks of the river, he meets innumerable characters cast in Mongol, Russian and Chinese moulds, describes incredible landscapes, alien and remote, and blends history with anecdotes as he tells us of conflicts and dynasties we know little or nothing about.

What made you decide to write a memoir, and how did you go about it?

Travelling Light had its genesis in an Instagram blog. Our daughter, Lee Lowndes, was so taken by the slides that her mother had taken during our travels that she digitised them and posted them under the banner travelling_light_book. The post is identified by a large purple dot. Lee combined the photographs with excerpts from newspaper articles that I had written along the way, and suddenly we had the matrix of a book.

From that point on, it has been a hard slog to pull all the disparate elements of a publication together, and I have often thought of something my father once said to me “Steve, writing is largely about the application of the seat of the pants to the chair”.

He was right.