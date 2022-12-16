Fog cancels flights to Tauranga and Christchurch as holiday travel gets under way

By 7am on Friday, Air New Zealand had cancelled four flights heading across the country. (File photo)

Multiple domestic flights have been cancelled at Auckland Airport on Friday morning as fog blanketed much of the city.

Early commuters woke to a foggy Friday morning. By 7am, Air New Zealand had cancelled four flights heading across the country, according to the Auckland Airport arrivals and departures page.

Were you affected? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

The affected flights were to Whangārei, Tauranga and Queenstown.

READ MORE:

* Thirteen flights cancelled due to fog in Wellington, five others diverted

* Wellington fog cancels 20 flights, more fog expected for Wednesday

* Flights getting back to normal as fog over Wellington Airport lifts

* Fog causes All Blacks' flight to Wellington to turn back



An Air New Zealand spokesperson said “low fog” in Tauranga and Christchurch was causing cancellations.

The Whangārei flight was cancelled “due to the aircraft being out of position as a result of yesterday’s adverse weather” in Northland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Fog covers Auckland’s Grey Lynn.

The spokesperson said Air New Zealand was investigating why the Queenstown flight was cancelled.

“We have been communicating with affected customers to re-accommodate them.

“We apologise for any disruption this may have caused our customers, and thank them for their understanding and patience.”

Customers booked to travel were advised to keep an eye on the arrivals and departures page on the Air New Zealand website for up-to-date flight information.

BROOK SABIN The national carrier wants its first zero-emission flight to take off in 2026.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said there were no fog restrictions in place at the airport.

The airline earlier warned Kiwis to expect “packed flights”, delays and queues over the Christmas period.

More than 50,000 customers are expected to fly on December 15, 16, 22, 27 and 28.

Auckland’s ferry service was seeing some weather-related disruptions on Friday.

The captain of the 7am ferry service from Waiheke to Auckland told passengers the ferry would be slow and late because of the foggy conditions.

The captain said in normal conditions the trip would take about 35 minutes, but that was not the case on Friday.

MetService forecast the fog would turn to fine spells and isolated showers towards midday.

Light winds and north westerlies were expected from the afternoon in Auckland.

Christchurch also woke to a foggy morning, but a Christchurch Airport spokesperson said no fog restrictions were in place.