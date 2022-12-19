MFAT assisting 'several groups' of Kiwis caught up in Peru protests

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) says it is assisting Kiwis who have been caught up in Peru’s protests, with many tourists stranded near Machu Picchu evacuated over the weekend.

An MFAT spokesperson said the New Zealand Embassy in Chile, which is accredited to Peru, had been working with “several groups” of New Zealanders affected by the disruptions.

“All New Zealand groups we are aware of are now either safely out of the impacted areas, or are sheltering in place in Cusco waiting for flight departures," the spokesperson said.

There were currently 46 Kiwis registered on SafeTravel as being in Peru.

READ MORE:

* Tourists await evacuation from Machu Picchu amid Peru protests

* Hundreds of tourists trapped at Machu Picchu due to violent uprising

* Covid-19: Peru opens Machu Picchu for just one tourist who has been stranded for seven months



Are you a New Zealander in Peru who has been caught up in the protests? Email us as newstips@stuff.co.nz

Nad Hemnani/Unsplash Roughly 300 tourists were left stranded in the gateway town to Machu Picchu.

Around 300 tourists from all over the world were left stranded near Machu Picchu, after trains to and from the gateway town to the Unesco World Heritage Site were halted. Trains are the only way in or out, other than hiking.

AFP reported that on Saturday, authorities were able to send workers to repair and clear the part of the train track between Piscacucho and Aguas Calientes that had been blocked by protestors.

However, they could not remove a huge boulder that had been thrown from the cliffs. As a result, tourists had to walk part of the way along the railway track – in the dark, using the light of their mobile phones – to reach minivans waiting to transport them to Cusco.

One tourist was quoted as saying they were unable to be evacuated by helicopter, as planned, due to the weather.

The unrest in Peru was triggered in early December, when President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested after he announced his plans to dissolve Congress.

Widespread demonstrations followed, prompting the new government to declare a 30-day state of emergency on December 14. At least 20 people have died in the clashes.

The protests have resulted in major disruption, including roadblocks, the suspension of railway operations, and the closure of airports.

MFAT has advised New Zealanders to avoid non-essential travel to the departments of Arequipa, Cusco (including the Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu) and Puno.

Those who required consular assistance should contact the New Zealand Embassy in Chile on +56 2 2616 3000 or at embajada@nzembassy.cl or contact the 24/7 consular emergency line on 0800 30 10 30 or +64 99 20 20 20.