11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

There's a type of turbulence that can’t be seen by pilots, or easily picked up by radar or satellite. It could become more prevalent.

Nearly a dozen people have been seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence about 30 minutes outside Honolulu.

Eleven people were hospitalised in serious condition and nine others were in stable condition, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement.

It said the call came in shortly after 11am (local time) about the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix. Responders treated 36 people and of those, 20 people were transported for further medical treatment.

The statement said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness.

Passenger Kaylee Reyes told Hawaii News Now that her mother had just sat down when the turbulence hit, and did not have a chance to buckle her safety belt.

“She flew up and hit the ceiling,” Reyes said.

Hawaiian Airlines in a statement said 13 passengers and three crew members were taken to area hospitals for further care. The airline said the plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crewmembers and landed safely in Honolulu about 10.50am.

The differing number of injuries could not immediately be reconciled.

123RF The incident occurred on a Hawaiian Airlines plane (file photo).

Thomas Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu, said there had been a weather advisory out for thunderstorms that included Oahu and areas that would have included the flight path at the time of the incident