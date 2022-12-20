Watch: Qantas flight lurches sideways metres from the ground, before aborting landing

Video has emerged of a Qantas flight lurching sideways just metres from the ground, leading pilots to power up the engines and abort their landing.

The video, posted to TikTok on the 15th of December, has already amassed nearly 400,000 views. It shows the Qantas 737 approaching a runway at Sydney Airport in blustery conditions.

The approach is relatively smooth, until metres from the ground, when the aircraft jerks to the left which puts the wing and engine closer to the ground than the other side of the plane.

Pilots managed to almost immediately steady the aircraft, while at the same time powering up the engines and aborting the landing.

The aviation enthusiast filming the video exclaims, “No way, it went around.”

The caption of the video reads: “I was shocked, it was the second one that day.”

The video has more than 500 comments, which include one claiming her mother was on the flight and “hyperventilated.”

Another said: That looks like a normal day at Wellington Airport, except they land it.

While many commenters explained that experiencing an aborted landing is their worst nightmare, others said the pilots did a great job: “How come people are scared? I’m confused. Isn’t it better the plane took off again, instead of a rough landing?”

Air Services Australia explains go-arounds, also known as aborted landings, are “a safe and well-practised manoeuvre” that see a plane discontinue its approach. “This standard manoeuvre does not constitute any sort of emergency or threat to safety, but may cause passengers or witnesses to become anxious,” it explains on their website.

“During a go-around, a pilot will point the aircraft nose up, apply full take-off power to the engine(s), retract the landing gear and flaps and climb into the traffic pattern to circle around for another approach. A go-around may be initiated by the pilot or an air traffic controller.”

There are numerous reasons pilots conduct go-arounds, and Air Services Australia explains “...adverse weather conditions, including strong winds, experienced by the aircraft on final approach are the most common cause.”

There are other reasons, such as debris on the runway, or planes that are yet to clear or have been slow to take-off.

TIM GORMAN In this 2018 video, flight NZ 449 had to pull out of landing at Wellington twice after changes in wind direction caused the pilots to perform a "go around".

New Zealand has no shortage of airports where you can experience rough landings, with New Zealand’s bumpiest airports revealed by Metservice.

In first place is Wellington, with Dunedin, Napier and Christchurch also giving passengers a turbulent ride.

Qantas has been contacted for comment about the incident in Sydney.