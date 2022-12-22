The innocent passport mistake that has ruined dozens of Kiwi holidays

A Christchurch pooch ate his dad's passport. It ended up being a very expensive meal (video published July 2022).

Dozens of Kiwis have had their holiday plans thrown into chaos by a simple mistake: not taking care of their passport. Even “slight” damage could potentially mean you're grounded.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has revealed in the past ten years it's been asked to assist with 78 cases of Kiwis having trouble with their passports overseas because of damage.

MFAT can issue an emergency travel document - but it can be a stressful process, especially if you're trapped in a foreign country.

MFAT is warning Kiwis that even minor damage to their passport could bring their holiday to an abrupt halt.

READ MORE:

* This simple passport mistake could ruin your holiday and leave you grounded

* The one passport rule most of us forget to follow

* The magic invisible ink feature that all new passports have



"We would encourage Kiwis to take good care of their passports, as many countries have very strict requirements and even a slightly damaged passport book can mean that a traveller is not allowed to board a plane," an MFAT spokesperson said.

So the big question is: what constitutes a damaged passport?

Te Tari Taiwhenua (Department of Internal Affairs) issues New Zealand passports and told Stuff Travel there is "no set standard" for damage.

However, "If a passport is water damaged, ripped, or in bad condition, the border or airline official checking the passport might refuse entry," explained Maria Robertson, Deputy Chief Executive Service Delivery and Operations at Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.

ALAN GRANVILLE A stain on travel reporter Alan Granville’s passport had him worried.

You could be stopped before you even board a plane.

"Much of the checking is done by airline check-in staff, and airlines can get fined if they board a passenger without a valid passport, and their staff can be risk averse," Robertson said.

Damage can be hard to detect, especially if your passport takes an unexpected soak.

That's because our passports contain a chip, with security information, alongside machine-readable photos.

"Damage to your passport may affect your photo and the performance of the security chip that contains your personal information," Robertson said.

If your passport has seen better days, the advice is not to take a chance.

"If you find your passport is damaged, take action sooner rather than later to renew it. We recommend checking the validity and condition of your passport before you travel and allowing plenty of time to renew," Robertson said.

Discovering damage last minute can cost hundreds if you need to get an urgent passport.

Monique Kaminski/Supplied Kevin the dog and his chew toy: his dad’s passport.

In July, a Christchurch pooch ate his dad's passport, and it was only discovered hours before a trip to Fiji.

A late-night trip to the Passport Office was arranged, but it came at a considerable cost. The urgent passport fee was $398.

On top of that, there was a further $607 express fee to cover the after-hours staff and security guard. The grand total was $1005.

There are many other stories of damaged passports causing trouble.

In March, Bronte Gossling was denied boarding for her $4000 trip to Bali as her passport was deemed too mouldy due to a period of high humidity in Sydney.

Supplied The mould damage to the passport.

In April, an Australian woman was denied boarding on her flight from Sydney to Auckland after a "tiny nibble and tears" from her toddler were discovered at the airport.

Last year, UK reality TV star Georgia Toffolo was temporarily detained at an airport in the Maldives as one of the pages in her passport was missing.

In 2020 a well-travelled businesswoman was stopped by Australian Border Force officials who spotted a small tear in her passport. Luckily an airline representative came to the rescue and waved her through.

The warning is to keep your passport from succumbing to even minor damage, and Te Tari Taiwhenua explains the best way to do that is by keeping it flat and dry.