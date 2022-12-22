Passenger throws computer monitor at airline agent at US airport

Travelling during the holidays is always stressful, and one woman at Miami International Airport, US decided to take out her frustrations on American Airlines staff this week.

Per NBC Miami, 25-year-old Alabama woman Camila McMille was filmed screaming at an airline agent on Tuesday after she was told her children had walked off on their own without telling her.

She could be seen berating the airline employee, and picked up the computer monitor at the gate to throw it at the woman.

According to investigators, she demanded the gate agent find her children and pulled the boarding pass reader from behind the counter before throwing the monitor.

In total, McMille is estimated to have caused US$10,000 in damages, and bruised the agent’s left shoulder during the altercation. She was later arrested and charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Prior to her arrest, she was detained by Custom and Border Protection officers.

“While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms,” said police, per CBS News. “Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children.”

The holidays are a particularly busy time for airports across the country, and Miami International Airport is expected to see approximately 2.5 million passengers move through the airport from December 21 to January 6. That marks an increase in 1.5% from the previous year, according to officials.