'Couldn't check me in': Anxious travellers caught up in NZ travel authority delays

Megan Eaves applied for her NZeTA well before her “incredibly important” trip to New Zealand (file photo).

Visitors to New Zealand are experiencing travel troubles before they even arrive at the airport, due to the delay in New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) being issued.

Passport holders travelling to New Zealand from a visa waiver country, which includes the United States and the United Kingdom, must apply for an NZeTA before they do so.

Applying for an NZeTA is supposed to be a painless process, with approval coming through within 72 hours.

However, many tourists trying to visit Aotearoa say it was anything but.

On December 18, CNN journalist Anna Stewart said she was barred from boarding her New Zealand-bound flight, as her NZeTA was still pending.

“I was supposed to fly Saturday [December 17] but United said they couldn’t check me in,” Stewart wrote on Twitter.

Fortunately, Stewart made it to her layover destination on Monday.

“United spoke to New Zealand immigration who approved travel despite my NZeTA still pending – they had to override their check-in system which requires documentation, so wasn’t easy,” she said.

Stewart confirmed to Stuff that she had made it to New Zealand.

Megan Eaves, a travel writer based in London, applied for her NZeTA well before her “incredibly important” trip to New Zealand, as she did not want to run into any difficulties.

“I am visiting my father and stepmum in Dunedin for the holidays, which will be my first time visiting them in 10 years and first time seeing my dad since well before Covid,” she told Stuff.

Her father and stepmother moved to Aotearoa in 2004.

Eaves said the application process was “fairly straightforward”, and was told her NZeTA was pending.

However, more than a week went by and the NZeTA had not come through, and Eaves started to feel “anxious”.

Eaves did a bit of research, and found others on social media, including Stewart, were having the same issue as her.

“I decided to lodge a second application for an NZeTA, as I had seen someone in one of the threads saying they had done the same, and it might be worth a go,” she said.

“I just felt a bit desperate.”

As a travel writer, Eaves said she was more than happy to pay tourism levies and fees, and also fully understood the “strain on tourism to New Zealand, and support initiatives to protect popular destinations from over tourism”.

“However, I don’t appreciate being charged for anxiety,” she said.

Eaves received an email on December 19 which confirmed her NZeTA had been issued through her second application.

On December 20, her original application finally came through.

“I now have two NZeTAs, which is bonkers,” she said.

Eaves warned others travelling to New Zealand to apply for the NZeTA “very early”.

Spokesperson for the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment Nicola Hogg told Stuff it aims to process the majority of NZeTA applications within 72 hours of when they are received.

“However, we are aware there are some cases where it is taking longer than 72 hours due to the application needing to be manually assessed.

“While we acknowledge the standard turnaround is 72 hours, we encourage travellers to apply early to ensure their NZeTA is granted prior to travel,” she said.

People with New Zealand or Australian passports do not need a NZeTA to travel, and once granted it is valid for two years.