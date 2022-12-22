Jetstar passenger fears diamond rings stolen from checked bag

An Auckland woman fears four gold rings, including three with diamonds, were stolen from a bag she checked in for a Jetstar flight to Wellington after finding the pocket in which she’d put them unzipped.

Jenny Arnold was visiting an old school friend in Wellington when she removed the four rings – which included her wedding and engagement rings, a dress ring and a diamond-studded family heirloom – before going kayaking.

When she returned to her friend’s place, she put the rings, which were worth several thousand dollars altogether, in a small plastic earplug case, and placed it in the front pocket of the bag.

Arriving at Wellington Airport on April 24 with several small bags as her friend had asked her to take some things up to Auckland with her, Arnold made a last-minute decision to check in the bag with the rings, forgetting they were in there.

“I usually only travel with one bag and it’s in the plane with me, but my friend said ‘Do you mind taking some stuff up to my sister’s? I’ll pay for the luggage?’. So I said ‘Yeah, of course’. And then I went to the airport and saw I had two similar small bags. The one she’d given me was a little bit narrower at the top and would fit down the aisle of the plane a bit better than mine, and so I just made a split-second decision to put mine in the hold.”

Catching sight of the checked bag on the carousel in Auckland after her flight, Arnold noticed the front pocket was partly unzipped and that a few items, including deodorant and some receipts, were “frothing out of it”.

“To be honest, I was in shock when I looked at it and I thought ‘What was in there? What was in there? What’s falling out? Is it some old receipts or something?’ And then I thought ‘Oh my God, I hope there wasn’t a pair of undies or something in there.’ I didn’t remember about the rings at the time at all because I usually wear them on my hands.”

When she went to look for her rings a few days later, she recalled putting them into the bag, and came to the conclusion that they had been stolen.

“I couldn’t find them and my son said ‘Okay mum, where did you last have them?’ And I remembered sitting on my friend’s bed with the bag and thinking ‘Oh, I’ll put them in there’. And then I was like ‘that will be why the pocket was open’. Suddenly it dawned on me. I handed the bag over at Wellington Airport, and the next time I saw it, on the rotunda in Auckland, the pocket was open and the rings were gone.”

When she rang airport security, she said she was told footage from that would have been erased by that point.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson noted that CCTV footage is kept for 30 days before it is taped over, and that baggage handling is the responsibility of the airlines, which contract third parties to do it.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jetstar recommends that passengers pack valuable items such as jewellery in their carry-on bags.

Arnold said Auckland Airport weren’t able to help her locate the rings either.

She said Jetstar told her it would look into what had happened, but also noted that baggage handlers work for a separate company, not for the airline or airport.

“That really doesn’t help the customer,” Arnold said. “When we’re buying our tickets, we expect we’re buying a line of handling that actually makes our stuff safe.”

When she last spoke to the airline, she said she was told the rings hadn’t turned up, and that she should not have put them in her checked luggage.

On its website, Jetstar recommends that passengers don’t pack valuables, fragile items and medication in checked bags.

A Jetstar spokesperson acknowledged that losing valuables “is upsetting” and said the airline is “very sorry” to hear Arnold’s rings have gone missing.

“After travelling in April, Ms Arnold contacted us in June and together with our ground handler we investigated the situation. At this stage we have not been able to find the rings.

“We recommend customers pack precious items like jewellery or medication in their carry-on bags.”

Arnold accepts that she shouldn’t have put the rings into the checked bag, but said it was a genuine mistake.

“It was a series of unfortunate events really. There were about six times when I could have made a decision that might have changed things, but I didn’t. It’s a warning to everyone really to have your wits about you, and don’t ever accidentally check in the wrong bag.”

Arnold said she is particularly upset to be without the rings given their sentimental value. One of them had belonged to her grandfather, who was killed in Gallipoli during WWII, and been passed down the generations.

“There are all these family stories attached to it. And the bastard got away with these beautiful bloody rings.”

She is finding it hard to accept she might never see them, saying she had to force herself not to go to the airport to see if she could spot someone wearing them, or search for them in second-hand stores.

“In my fantasy, I’d walk into the airport and see someone wearing the rings and know exactly who (stole them). Sadly, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”