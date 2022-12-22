Air New Zealand reschedules nearly 2000 international flights for 2023

Nearly 2000 international flights have been rescheduled for 2023, with 10% of those being moved from the day for which they were booked. (File photo)

Air New Zealand has changed the flight times for almost 2000 overseas flights next year, which could affect hundreds of families’ holiday plans.

About 90% of the flights have been moved within 60 minutes of their original flight times or have changed aircraft.

But the remaining 10% of flights won’t be able to leave on the day they originally booked, which could leave them scrambling to change connecting flights or accommodation.

These travellers have been offered a flight on either side of the day the originally booked, said Air New Zealand sales officer Leanne Geraghty​.

Geraghty said the changes would affect 1900 flights across eight months.

“As we did in August this year, we’ve made some changes to our long haul schedule between the end of March and October to build flex and certainty into our network.”

She said this would “give our customers surety that in the event of a disruption, we have aircraft and crew available to get them where they need to be”.

By late May in 2023, the company would have all seven of its 777 planes flying again, Geraghty said.

That would help “further ease the capacity constraints we are seeing”.

In 2020, the airline sent four of its largest planes – the 777-300ER – to a storage facility in California in the United States.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

It was part of a wider grounding of its 777 fleet.

The first of those planes arrived back in New Zealand in August.

Seven hundred more staff would also be joining the company by the end of February, Geraghty said.

The airline has been under pressure due to staffing shortages and sickness.

In August it announced it would operate a reduced schedule over the next six months and there would be 1.5% fewer seats than originally planned.