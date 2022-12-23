'Absolutely gutted': Kiwis stranded by 'bomb cyclone' set to miss Christmas in NZ

The arctic storm sweeping across North America has left many Kiwi expats fearful they won’t make it home for Christmas, with one woman saying she and her partner are “absolutely gutted” their flight change will see them miss Christmas Day.

Vancouver-based Danielle Malam is set to fly back to New Zealand for the first time in four years with her Canadian fiancé, who had been looking forward to his first Kiwi Christmas.

The couple were supposed to fly out on December 20 and arrive in Auckland on December 22, but their Air New Zealand flight was cancelled after Vancouver received about 30cm of snow.

A “once in a generation” winter storm sweeping across the United States and Canada and bringing freezing temperatures and crippling snow has caused widespread travel disruption. By midmorning on Thursday, the number of cancellations in the US stood at more than 1500 and was continuing to rise, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks commercial aviation. More cancellations and delays were expected in the US and Canada on Thursday and Friday, when the storm was expected to become a “bomb cyclone”.

On December 20, Malam and her fiancé woke to an email from Air New Zealand saying they had been rebooked on a flight the next day, but the airline emailed later to say their original flight was still going ahead.

A few hours later, they received a third email from the national carrier saying the flight had been cancelled, and that they would be rebooked on the next available service. They would receive confirmation of the new flight details, the airline said, within 24 hours.

Supplied Danielle Malam and her Canadian fiancé will miss out on Christmas Day as a result of their flight cancellation.

“We went to bed that night hoping to wake up to an email, but received nothing,” Malam said.

Reading on the Kia Ora Vancouver - Kiwis in Vancouver Facebook page that other Air New Zealand customers had been rebooked after calling the airline, she jumped on the phone and spent five-and-a-half hours on hold.

“The lady who answered the phone was absolutely lovely though, and helped rebook us for the next available spot, which was December 24, meaning that, with the date change, we land on December 26 and skip Christmas Day altogether.”

Malam said they are “absolutely gutted” to miss Christmas with her New Zealand family, particularly as they had opted for the Air New Zealand flight over a cheaper Air Canada one because they thought it would get them there in time.

On Wednesday, Vancouver Airport lifted a temporary “ground stop” allowing new flights to arrive at the facility, but will continue to limit the arrival of international flights until at least 5pm Friday local time.

Supplied Danielle Malam and her fiancé aren’t confident their December 24 flight will go ahead.

With the snowstorm in the city still raging, Malam and her fiancé aren’t fully confident their December 24 flight will go ahead either.

“We are supposed to get another 5-10 cm of snow this evening and tomorrow morning, so we will see what happens next,” she said.

Devon Clifford, a Kiwi living in the Canadian ski resort town of Whistler, is also set to miss December 25 because of the storm and resulting flight cancellations.

Clifford was looking forward to spending her first Christmas with family in Perth, where she was born, since 2016, and is “pretty devastated” to miss out.

“I live and work in a seasonal ski town, and it’s taken a lot of time, logistics and savings to afford Christmas week flights to organise spending Christmas with my family,” she said.

Supplied Devon Clifford had been looking forward to celebrating her first Christmas with family in Perth since 2016.

Also travelling with Air New Zealand, in her case via Auckland, Devon has had two flights cancelled – one on December 21 and the other on December 22.

Like Malam, she spent hours on hold trying to get through to the airline, but said staff were “wonderful” once she was able to talk to them.

Bradley, a Kiwi living in Germany who did not want his surname published, has been stranded in Canada for five days as a result of the storm.

He had hoped to celebrate his first Christmas in New Zealand since he moved to Germany in September 2019, but is unsure he will make it back in time.

Bradley was supposed to have just a seven-hour layover in Montreal before flying to Vancouver, where he would transfer to his Air Canada flight to Auckland, but arrived on the afternoon of December 18 to find it had been cancelled.

After spending a night at the airport, he was rebooked on a flight to Vancouver on December 20, but that was cancelled too.

“As I had checked out of my hotel already, I had no choice but to go to the airport to try and get it rebooked,” he said. “I spent 10 hours at the airport on the 20th to be rebooked on a flight on the 23rd.”

Bradley said he is trying to make the best of the situation, but does not have enough warm clothes for a week in Montreal, adding that he doesn't think the temperature has risen above zero degrees Celsius since he arrived.

“It's a good thing that Heidelberg has been experiencing one of its coldest winters, which forced me to bring my winter jacket to get to the airport. It sucks being away from family for longer than anticipated as I haven't seen my family for over three years now.”

Bradley said it’s touch and go whether he will make it back to New Zealand for Christmas.

“I'm pretty confident that if my flight tomorrow is delayed by any significant time then I won't make it back in time. Currently, I'm scheduled to land Christmas morning, so any delays will likely throw that out the window, as everyone else tries to make it home for the first Christmas since the borders have reopened. Most other flights home are fully booked at this stage so rebooking on the same day is highly unlikely.

“Who would've thought I would leave Germany on the 18th and still not make it to New Zealand on time for Christmas?”

Bradley is also disappointed that the delays mean he will get to spend less time with his family than planned.

“I was supposed to be in New Zealand for four weeks to catch up with everyone, but this will be shortened the longer the delays continue. I won't be able to extend my stay due to my situation in Germany, so the longer this plays out the shorter time I will have to spend with my family.”

Air New Zealand has been contacted for comment on the situation.