Qantas flight makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan

A Qantas flight to London has had to make an emergency landing in Azerbaijan after pilots received an intermittent fault indicator in the cockpit.

The A380 “QF1” was forced to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku and was met by emergency services on arrival after making a 180-degree turn near the Georgian border.

“Engineers will inspect the aircraft prior to it continuing its journey,” a Qantas spokesperson said.

The wide-body Airbus aircraft had been scheduled to arrive at Heathrow Airport at 6.15am (local time) after leaving Changi Airport in Singapore.

It’s not yet known how long the A380 will remain in Baku.

Qantas has never had a fatal jet airliner accident.

The airline was forced to ground its fleet of 12 Airbus A380s at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and has stored them in the Californian desert for the better part of two years. Qantas is now close to returning the entire fleet to service now the demand for travel has returned.