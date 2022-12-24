Last-minute flight cancellation derails 'dream' trip 15 years in the making

Alihan Kabal is ‘very sad’ and ‘shocked’ that his dream trip to NZ was derailed so soon before he was set to depart.

A German man says his 15-year-dream of visiting New Zealand has been destroyed after his Air New Zealand flight was cancelled less than 24 hours before it was set to depart.

He is amongst many travellers caught up amid last-minute cancellations this Christmas.

Alihan Kabal was set to fly from Seoul, where he lives, to Auckland on December 21, saying “I was so excited to go visit a place I’ve been wanting to go to for 15 years”.

He checked-in online, but got a notification on the Air New Zealand app about 19 hours before the flight was scheduled to depart saying it had been cancelled.

“I was shocked and couldn't believe it right away,” he said. “After a while of looking up on different websites if it is true that the flight was cancelled, I felt very miserable and angry… From thereon the nightmare began.”

Have you been affected by flight cancellations? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

READ MORE:

* 'Absolutely gutted': Kiwis stranded by 'bomb cyclone' set to miss Christmas in NZ

* Air New Zealand reschedules nearly 2000 international flights for 2023

* Christmas plans canned after weather forces flight cancellations



He said he tried to call Air New Zealand’s Korea office, but it was closed for the day, so he dialled the number for the New Zealand contact centre, but was cut off after 45 minutes.

Several hours later, he received a message from Air New Zealand saying the aircraft scheduled to operate his flight was no longer available “due to challenging weather conditions across our international network”.

Abigail Dougherty Kabal said Air NZ told him his flight from Seoul was no longer available because of ‘challenging weather conditions’ across the international network.

The airline said it was working to rebook him on another flight, but noted that “due to low availability on this route you may be required to travel over the next few days”.

Kabal said he did not hear from the airline again, so called both the Korea and New Zealand contact centres, but could not get through to anyone on either.

“The international hotline was now telling me, ‘you have to wait more than two hours’.”

About 12 hours after he had checked in, the German website he had booked his flights through, Flugladen.de, told him the next available flight to Auckland wasn’t until December 26.

As that would almost halve his time in New Zealand, he decided to cancel the trip.

“My schedule in New Zealand was tightly planned to make the most out of the two weeks I have for my holidays,” he said. “So to book six days later would mean that I lost nearly half of the time I will have to visit the country.”

Brook Sabin/Stuff An Air New Zealand flight to Rarotonga was diverted to Tonga to assist a stranded aircraft.

Kabal had looked forward to visiting New Zealand’s “extraordinary landscapes” and Lord of the Rings movie locations such as Hobbiton.

He expects he will now have to spend a decent chunk of his holidays trying to get refunds for his accommodation and car rental, along with attractions he had planned to visit.

“The main issue is that I had planned a trip that would make my dream come true, and that I saved money for a very long time. Every part of this trip is gone, and I have to plan everything from the start… I never have been in a situation like that, and I was someone who never thought about being in a situation like this. That is the reason I am still shocked and can't really believe that this really happened.”

Air New Zealand announced on December 22 that it had changed the flight times for almost 2000 international flights next year, leaving some scrambling to change connecting flights and accommodation.

The airline’s chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the changes were designed to “build flex and certainty into our network”.

There have been changes to international flights this year too, including services to and from North America as a result of the arctic storm sweeping across the US and Canada.

Abbie Parr/AP There have been changes to flights coming out of the US and Canada where an arctic winter is paralysing the two countries.

Some Kiwi expats will miss spending Christmas with their families as a result.

Geraghty said the airline had cancelled six flights into and out of Chicago and Vancouver over the last few days.

“Our teams have and will continue to work tirelessly over the next few days to reaccommodate customers where possible. We would like to thank them for their patience while we work through these weather challenges.”

Geraghty said the airline was monitoring weather conditions to determine whether additional flights would be affected.

“At this stage, as the weather is scheduled to ease in the coming days, the airline’s services to Chicago and Vancouver are set to resume from today, Saturday 24 December New Zealand time.”

Geraghty acknowledged that news of the cancellations “may be distressing at this special time of year”, adding that affected customers would be contacted directly.

Air New Zealand did not respond to queries on Kabal’s situation by deadline.

At the time of writing, Auckland International Airport’s arrivals board showed that three flights had been cancelled on December 24, and two rescheduled.

The cancelled flights were Jetstar flight JQ199 from Sydney, Air New Zealand flight NZ23 from Vancouver, and Air New Zealand flight NZ27 from Chicago. The rescheduled services were Korean Air flight KE411 from Seoul and Air Canada flight AC39 from Vancouver.

Wellington and Christchurch airports’ flight information did not show any international cancellations for Christmas Eve.