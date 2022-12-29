Jetstar flight spends eight hours in the air but fails to arrive at destination

Jetstar has apologised after holidaymakers heading to Bali from Melbourne were turned around four hours into their flight because the airline failed to get approval from Indonesian authorities to use a different plane.

Flight JQ35 left Melbourne for Denpasar on Tuesday at 11.02pm (local time) – after being delayed for almost five hours – but was then sent back to Melbourne once it had already flown across Australia and was above the Timor Sea near Broome.

By the time passengers arrived back in Victoria’s capital, they had spent about eight hours in the air. The route from Melbourne to Denpasar usually takes five hours and 40 minutes.

A Jetstar spokesperson said the airline had upgraded the plane from an Airbus A321 to a larger Boeing 787 to carry more customers during the busy holiday season, but “due to a miscommunication, the aircraft swap was not approved by the local regulator in Indonesia”.

“As soon as we became aware, the flight returned to Melbourne, and we have rebooked passengers on a flight later today,” the spokesperson said.

The Age has seen a holidaymaker’s booking confirmation made eight months ago that listed the aircraft as a Boeing 787. The airline said the flight had been downgraded to a smaller aircraft for operational reasons, but later switched back to the larger 787 to meet demand, creating the miscommunication.

A spokesperson for Jetstar said hotel rooms were offered to all those affected, but some passengers disputed that.

Dean Roebuck, a 36-year-old construction worker travelling with his wife and two young children for a week-long holiday, told The Age that was “absolute b...s...”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Holidaymakers heading to Bali from Melbourne were turned around four hours into their flight.

They stayed with family in Melbourne’s northern suburbs and said only those who lived more than 50 kilometres from the airport were provided with a hotel.

Roebuck, of Vermont in Melbourne’s east, said they were “completely and utterly wrecked” after sleeping only two hours before their planned replacement flight to Bali late on Wednesday afternoon – which was also delayed by almost two hours.

Passengers were scheduled to fly back out at 4.45pm on Wednesday (local time), but finally took off at 6.29pm.

Ben Kroone, of Richmond, spent the day in disbelief. He said everyone was too exhausted to feel anything else when the flight tracker on board their plane suddenly showed it changing course after flying across Australia.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jetstar has apologised for the inconvenience.

“We just couldn’t believe what was happening,” he said from the queue for the replacement flight on Wednesday.

“A lot of people were just waking up around then ... and so they were rudely awoken to hear that the plane had turned back and was going back to Melbourne.”

Kroone, who was supposed to spend four nights in Bali before flying to Thailand to meet friends, said cabin crew also seemed to be in the dark.

He was initially booked to fly on Monday, but that flight was cancelled. Kroone was moved onto Tuesday’s flight, which was delayed by almost five hours and then returned him to Melbourne.

Passengers landed back in Melbourne about 6.50am on Wednesday (local time) and had to go through customs.

“Obviously, there was a few tears, people who were just exhausted from the whole thing,” Kroone said.

Kroone stayed with a friend who was provided a hotel room near the airport, but he said he was not offered accommodation himself.

Passengers also disputed that they had been offered A$200 (NZ$213) travel vouchers, which Jetstar said were given to everybody to thank them for their patience.

The airline, which said it was also providing meal vouchers and airport transport costs, apologised for the diversion and said it had begun a review to “understand how the miscommunication happened”.

“We know this has been an extremely frustrating experience for customers and sincerely apologise for what happened,” a Jetstar spokesperson said.

Jetstar flight JQ1 to Honolulu – which had been scheduled to fly out at 4.45pm (local time) when the replacement Bali flight was slated to take off – was cancelled on Wednesday afternoon.

The earlier Bali flight U-turn also affected one service from Denpasar to Melbourne scheduled to depart Indonesia at 3.15am on Tuesday (local time). About 100 passengers were affected by the cancelled service and were moved to flights on other airlines. Jetstar said the last of those passengers arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon.

Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar has been approached for comment.