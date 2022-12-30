Baggage woes: 'We may never be reunited with our luggage again'

After our story this week about luggage missing at Auckland Airport, readers have contacted Stuff from around New Zealand and overseas with tales of what’s happened – or hasn’t happened – to their lost bags.

Photo albums, food, Christmas presents, kite surfing gear and very ordinary, but absolutely essential, every day clothing is sitting in suitcases out of their owners’ reach.

In most cases, baggage appears to be languishing at Auckland Airport, but some bags are in the wrong country and one family is still waiting for a car seat missing since October.

Anna Robinson says a week after her family of five arrived at Auckland Airport on October 21 they received an email saying their car seat was at the airport ready to be delivered. But despite multiple messages and calls, Robinson says the $500 car seat never arrived.

Another traveller, who is in his 80s, flew into Auckland on December 7 and is still waiting to be reunited with his suitcase. He’s started an insurance claim but has run into trouble due to his cautious travel habit of avoiding using credit or debit cards.

Megan Eaves/Supplied Mishandled baggage lined up at Auckland Airport on December 26.

“This has been dreadfully stressful for me... but it's the lack of communication that really hurts after all the money that I paid to fly.”

Karen Fredrickson said her son and daughter-in-law travelled from Nashville, USA, on December 15 to see their grandfather who was dying. One of their two bags arrived five days later, but the other is still missing.

Although they flew with American Airlines, Fredrickson says Air New Zealand staff have tried to locate the bag which is apparently stuck in customs at Auckland Airport.

She says it’s been a nightmare at an emotional time for the family.

Shane Reti/Supplied Baggage piled up in the arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport on December 26.

Richard Pedley’s family hosted 17-year-old Italian student Emma Marangoni as part of an annual youth Lions exchange. Marangoni landed in Auckland on December 17, but her luggage didn’t arrive and she flew on to Palmerston North with just her carry on luggage.

After calls and messages to try to track down the lost suitcase, Pedley says they were left on hold for four hours before the call was disconnected.

Hours spent shopping for clothing and supplies should have been spent sightseeing, Pedley says.

Marangoni is now at a youth camp in Tauranga and other Lions clubs have rallied to buy her camp supplies such as togs, tramping boots and warm clothes. But Pedley isn’t holding any hope of Marangoni seeing her luggage before she flies out on January 6.

“We feel embarrassed and disappointed for our young Italian student.”

Ronny Bilkhu’s mother arrived in Auckland from Malaysia on December 22, but her bag – containing childhood photo albums, essential medicines and Christmas gifts – got lost in transit in Kuala Lumpur. This week Bilkhu spoke with baggage handlers Menzies Aviation, who told him the bag has been waiting to clear customs since December 24. With his mother flying out in a week, Bilkhu is worried she’ll miss her bag entirely.

Bilkhu says he’s been sent around in circles – between the airline, the baggage handlers and the insurance company – when he asks about compensation.

Campbell Johnson’s family has been missing two bags since arriving from Nairobi on December 11.

“My wife actually went to Auckland airport with our 3-year-old in an attempt to locate our bags, having read that some other passengers had been lucky and found their baggage after searching for them. No such luck for us after waiting three hours.

“We are due to return to work early January and at this rate we may never be reunited with our luggage again.”

Megan Witchalls/Supplied Megan Witchall's luggage made it to New Zealand for Christmas, but she didn't.

Meanwhile, Vancouver resident Megan Witchalls found herself on the opposite side of the Pacific Ocean from her bag.

Witchalls was heading to Napier for Christmas, but her December 19 flight was cancelled due to a snow storm. Withchall’s bag was re-checked for a replacement flight, which she didn’t make, and another flight to Auckland was cancelled.

”Nobody really knew what was going on at the time – it was total chaos, the amount of snow that we had overnight meant a lot of people couldn't get in to work at the airport the following day and information was a bit sparse,” says Witchalls.

Happily, though, Witchalls bag eventually was shipped back to her after it went on “quite a journey” on its own.