Traveller finds luggage lost at Wellington airport in Stuff article

A traveller has captured a room full of lost and unclaimed luggage at Auckland Airport.

After three weeks of trying and failing to locate his missing luggage, New Zealand-born Ben Fredrickson had lost all hope – until he zoomed in on a Stuff article.

Fredrickson, and his wife, Margeaux Fredrickson, travelled to Wellington via Auckland from America on December 15, to be reunited with their Kiwi family after the death of a grandparent.

Fredrickson, a soccer coach, travelled to America in 2010, where he met his wife. The couple now permanently live in Nashville with their dog Gimli.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the first time Fredrickson had seen his extended family in four years.

Fredrickson was looking forward to “hanging out with family, spending as much time as loved ones as we can and connecting with friends that I haven’t seen for a long time”.

However, ‘Bagmageddon’ and the case of the lost bag would hang over Fredrickson’s head for the entirety of his stay.

The husband and wife's travel woes began before they boarded their connecting flight from Nashville to Dallas.

Ben Fredrickson/Supplied Ben and Margeaux Fredrickson spent the majority of their New Zealand trip without their luggage.

“When we got to Dallas, our bags were not there, along with 30 other passengers,” Fredrickson said.

The couple carried on to New Zealand, and hoped their bags would follow suit.

Upon arrival at Auckland Airport, Fredrickson described “thousands of cases” stacked on top of each other in the baggage claim area, with “paths” carved out so passengers to make it to the bag claim belt to try and get their bags.

“Hundreds of people were trying to squeeze through these paths to get to belt, and there were huge queues at airline desks,” he said.

“I said to my wife, if we don’t find our bags, we are going to be screwed.”

Megan Eaves / Ben Fredrickson/Supplied The photo that solved the mystery of Ben Fredrickson's lost bag, taken by travel writer Megan Eaves.

The couple did what every other tourist or Kiwi has done over the last couple of weeks – lodge an incident form for their missing bags, and wait for a call from their airline.

Fredrickson said because they had flown to Aotearoa on a co-shared flight with American Airlines and Qantas, it was hard to figure out who they should talk to, and who actually had their bags.

“Everyone was able to help to a certain point, but they weren’t able to tell us if our bag was on the plane,” he said.

“When you got people on the phone, they only have access to one database, they have limited information to go on.”

Shane Reti/Supplied MP Shane Reti photographed baggage piled up in the arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport on December 26 ahead of clearing biosecurity.

Fredrickson started making daily trips to Wellington Airport to see if he could physically find the bag, or talk to someone face-to-face rather than on the phone.

He said staff from Air New Zealand were “the most helpful” and “gave them hope” despite the Fredricksons not even using the airline during their trip.

One week after arriving in New Zealand, the pair were able to figure out that Fredrickson’s wife’s bag had made it on a connecting flight to Sydney, and eventually turned up in Wellington.

At this point, Fredrickson was analysing Stuff and other media outlets’ coverage of the lost luggage, zooming up on videos and photos to see if he could spot his bag.

In an article published by Stuff on January 1, Fredrickson saw his long-lost bag.

Pat Nabong/AP People looking for lost luggage line up at Midway International Airport, Chicago, on December 27, after flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.

"I whipped down to Wellington airport and showed them the photo. It was two metres from the airline desk,” he said.

Fredrickson said he had been coping without his bag as he was staying with family who could provide spare clothes and other essentials, but felt for tourists who had been left with nothing.

“There were people at the airport asking airline staff how to get a phone and a sim card,” he said.

Fredrickson advised those still without their luggage to scrutinise footage and photos online, as that was what eventually uncovered his missing luggage.

The discovery was just in the nick of time, as the husband and wife fly home to Nashville and their beloved Gimli at 6am on January 3.

Luggage has been going missing worldwide thanks to pandemic-induced staff shortages and extreme weather hitting America.