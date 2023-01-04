Auckland Airport domestic terminal evacuated after false alarm

Passengers were evacuated from Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

A false alarm has seen passengers evacuated from Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said passengers were cleared from the building about 9.30am Wednesday.

It is unknown whether the alarm was an accident or intentional.

Are you affected? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

The passengers were outside the terminal for about 10 minutes and had since been let back in.

No flights were known to have been delayed, an Auckland Airport spokesperson said.

Brook Sabin The practice is controversial overseas, and is now being rolled out more widely in New Zealand.

Travellers were earlier warned to prepare for delays and queues at the airport this summer with thousands of jobs going begging.

Big employers at the airport tried to fill about 3000​ vacancies with a recruitment drive in July, but despite 4000 jobseekers turning up, only about 500 positions have been filled.

The Christmas travel peak has also compounded problems with lost luggage building up at Auckland Airport.

While some travellers are wondering if they’ll ever see their bags again, industry representatives say there is no quick fix.

The three busiest days for international arrivals at Auckland Airport over the summer would be December 18, January 8 and January 15.