Plane slides off icy taxiway in US snowstorm

A Delta jet has gone off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis but no passengers were injured, the US airline said.

The Airbus A320 landed safely on Tuesday night (local time) on a flight from Los Cabos, Mexico, Delta said in a statement. But the nose gear of the plane “exited the taxiway while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions,” it said.

It happened around 6.40pm. It took about an hour to get the 147 passengers off the plane and bused to the terminal, Jeff Lea, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, told the Star Tribune.

The plane was stuck in the snow until sometime between 9 and 10pm, when crews removed it from the taxiway, close to the north end of the runway, Lea said.

READ MORE:

* Plane slides off taxiway at US airport

* 'I think we landed': American Airlines flight slides off Chicago runway in scary landing

* Christmas travel chaos at Denver International Airport after snowstorm



The incident did not disrupt airport operations, he said. But unrelated to the stuck plane, the airport issued a “ground stop” at around 7.30pm, putting a temporary halt on planes operating on the airfield, because of the icy conditions.

The airport had received 25 cm of snow as of 6am on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Another 7 to 12cm was possible.