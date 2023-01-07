Cruise itinerary curtailed thanks to strict biosecurity rules

The Queen Elizabeth ship will spend seven days at sea rather than five, after Cunard announced it needed cleaning for biosecurity reasons. (File photo)

An Australian couple say they will never go on a cruise again, after a last minute itinerary change due to biosecurity requirements will see more than half of their New Zealand cruise spent at sea.

Ian and Beatrice Bowie spent around $8500AUD ($9200NZD) on the Cunard Queen Elizabeth 13 night cruise around New Zealand, departing Saturday night from Sydney.

“It’ll be a great way of getting to New Zealand, a great way of visiting friends and relatives and a great way of seeing the country,” Ian Bowie said.

The cruise itinerary included stops in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Mount Maunganui, Auckland, Bay of Islands and a cruise by Fiordland, with five days to be spent at sea.

However, two days ago, on Thursday, Cunard announced the Fiordland sailing and the stop in Dunedin would not go ahead to allow for additional underwater hull cleaning.

The itinerary change means passengers will spend seven out of 12 days at sea.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Queen Elizabeth in Akoroa during a cruise in early 2020.

In an email to passengers, Cunard said the extra cleaning on Queen Elizabeth was due to “New Zealand’s strict biosecurity requirements for marine parks” to allow the ship to enter the “particularly sensitive areas” such as the Bay of Islands.

Bowie said Cunard should have known about biosecurity requirements, especially given biosecurity is also “very important” in Australia.

Three other cruise ships have faced similar issues in recent weeks.

In December, the Coral Princess abandoned a cruise around Milford Sound after sea snails were found in the ship’s discharge pipes.

The Viking Orion was asked to leave New Zealand because it had algae on its hull, and the Seven Seas Explorer was found with higher than allowed levels of algae, barnacles, tube worms and possibly oysters.

“I just find it extraordinary that they suddenly discovered a problem. I would have thought biosecurity would have been one of those things they thought paramount,” said Bowie.

He and his wife were disappointed that the oversight would see them spend more than half of the cruise on board the ship, rather than the five days initially planned.

Additionally, a $100USD ($157NZD) compensation voucher, to be spent on board the ship, was “pitiful”.

He felt apprehensive that other stops might be removed from the itinerary, rather than excitement about the cruise.

To board the cruise, passengers must return a negative Covid-19 test. Bowie joked that a positive test might be a good thing if it meant they could take the cruise, with its original itinerary, at a later date.

In a statement, a Cunard spokesperson said itinerary changes were rare and happened for various reasons, with compensation offered at discretion.

“Even though we are trying our best to fulfill itineraries, port calls are never guaranteed.”

New Zealand’s biosecurity requirements were “the strictest in the world”.

“Cruise operators along with the broader shipping industry are adapting to the standard.”

They added that a variety of commercial ships also required additional cleaning to meet the 2022-2023 requirements.

“We are dedicated to protecting the communities we visit and we are committed to ensuring that our hull maintenance program meets the standards required in 2023 and beyond.”

Bowie said they “won’t be going on a cruise ship ever again”.