Drunk, unruly airline passenger arrested after urinating on a woman in business class

Indian police have arrested an unruly airline passenger after a woman complained that he urinated on her in business class.

Shankar Mishra was arrested by police in India following the alleged incident which took place on Air India flight that departed from New York, US, and landed in India.

New Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalva said Mishra was picked up by police in the southern city of Bengaluru and brought to the Indian capital on Saturday (local time).

Nalva declined to say what Mishra told investigators after his arrest. The Times of India newspaper cited Mishra as saying that he was drunk and could not believe what he had done.

READ MORE:

* ‘Arrogant’: When a Qantas Club ‘lifetime’ membership card isn’t actually for life

* Fiji-bound? Here's what you can do to beat the baggage woes

* US flight attendant suffers broken bones in 'one of the worst displays of unruly behaviour' in the skies

* Intoxicated passengers make for unruly skies

* Allegedly drunk passenger 'offloaded' from Indian plane after trying to enter cockpit to charge his phone



A New Delhi court sent him to prison for 14 days as police investigate the complaint accusing Mishra of outraging the modesty of a woman during the New York-New Delhi flight. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison.

Sugata Bhattacharjee, another passenger on the flight, told reporters he saw Mishra consuming excessive amounts of alcohol and that Mishra was talking incoherently, asking him the same question about his family several times.

Manish Swarup/AP Indian police have arrested an unruly airline passenger who was aboard a Air India flight, after a woman complained that he urinated on her in business class.

Air India has issued written notices and grounded one pilot and four cabin crew after the incident triggered outrage on social media and among activists who said that banning Mishra from flying for 30 days was not enough.

Air India filed a police complaint this week, though the incident occurred on November 26. It said the crew did not summon police upon landing in New Delhi as they believed that the two had sorted out the issue on their own.

Indian media reports said Air India acted after being pressed by the family of the woman, a senior citizen, to punish Mishra.

“Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action,” said the airline’s CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mishra’s job as a Mumbai-based executive has been terminated by his employer Wells Fargo & Company, an American multinational financial services company.