'We are not holding you hostage': 17-hour trip turns into 37 hours as hundreds stranded on train in rural US

An Amtrak train travelling from the Washington DC area to Florida was stuck for hours in rural South Carolina with limited food supplies after its route was diverted because of the derailment of a CSX freight train.

The 17-hour trip turned into a 37-hour nightmare for passengers on the Auto Train 53.

The train departed Lorton, Virginia, about 5.30pm on Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Sanford, Florida, about 10am on Tuesday. More than 30 hours later, hundreds of passengers had still not reached their final destination after the train came to a halt in a wooded area near Denmark, South Carolina.

As of late Tuesday night, Amtrak said the train was on the move again. It arrived at Sanford at 6am on Wednesday, Amtrak said, with a 20-hour delay.

READ MORE:

* Overflowing toilets, no heat, no power: The nightmare 19-hour train trip in the US

* Train stuck in tunnel 3 hours, then stun gun sparks stampede



In one video from the train, the conductor is heard asking people to not call the police.

“Once again, for those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage. We are giving you all the information of which we have. We are sorry about the inconvenience. As soon as more information is available, we will let you know shortly."

Amtrak spokesperson Christina Leeds said in an email that the Auto Train - a specialised train where passengers bring their cars with them - had been "impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina" and was detoured off its normal route so it could continue moving south.

The incident is the latest extreme delay on the train service. In October, an Amtrak trip from Detroit to Chicago that was supposed to take about five hours took 19 hours, leaving passengers stuck without electricity, water or food, ABC7 Chicago reported. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 1 in 5 Amtrak trains were late in 2021.

Leeds wrote that during Tuesday's delay, Amtrak had been "providing regular updates to customers, along with meals, snack packs and beverages". She added that onboard employees were working with pet owners to provide bathroom breaks for animals.

On Wednesday morning she said the carrier will be providing refunds to passengers affected by the delay.

In a statement, CSX said the derailment of the freight train, which caused the delay, happened when it came in contact with an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in Lake City, South Carolina, with 25 rail cars and two locomotives affected.

"There were no injuries to the crew of the train and no hazardous materials involved," the company said. "CSX crews safely cleared the tracks and train operations resumed at reduced speeds around 5pm on Tuesday. The cause [is] under investigation."

The Amtrak train was held up on Tuesday afternoon waiting for a new crew to arrive because the original crew had timed out, Amtrak said. This was complicated by the fact that only some crews with specialised training can operate the Auto Train.

Several other passenger trains were impacted by the CSX derailment.

The changes created major disruption to hundreds of train travellers on the busy Interstate 95 corridor. Auto Train 53, which travels overnight with only a scheduled stop for fuel, was carrying 563 passengers.

Some passengers turned to social media on Tuesday to plead for help. A Twitter user tweeted at Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday evening describing 25 hours already on the train and no movement for more than three hours while waiting for a new crew to arrive.

"I understand unforeseen circumstances occur, but this has been handled so poorly," the user tweeted, adding that the situation "could become potentially dangerous as many passengers are elderly and the train is running out of food."

Dale Kalkofen said she did not even know the exact whereabouts of the train after hours of waiting in South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon. "LATE, LATE, LATE," she wrote on her Facebook page.

On Wednesday, after arriving in the Orlando metro area, she said she was "really tired" and felt like "jet lag."

Amtrak's Auto Train debuted in 1983. The concept of taking your automobile on vacation without having to drive it was so popular that the company received over 400 requests for reservations before it had even decided to start the service. In 2021, close to 200,000 passenger trips used the service, which is marketed today as "a stress-free journey by rail, skipping the traffic congestion on I-95”.