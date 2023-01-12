What is Notam, the system that failed and crippled air travel in the US?

EXPLAINER: As the Federal Aviation Administration directed US airline carriers to temporarily halt all domestic departures on Wednesday, passengers on nearly 4600 delayed flights waited for an outage to be fixed on a system that many travellers might have been learning about for the first time.

The FAA announced at around 6.30am Eastern time that its Notice to Air Missions system, or Notams, had failed, affecting operations "across the National Airspace System". In another update, the FAA noted how it had "ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until at least 9am Eastern time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information”.

"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Just before 9am Eastern time, the FAA said that "normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US”, following an overnight outage to its Notam system.

"The ground stop has been lifted," the FAA wrote. "We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."

The outage to the system, which issues essential notices to flight personnel, has caused mass delays across the US. Nearly 4600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. At least 832 flights have already been cancelled.

The FAA emphasised that "all flights currently in the sky are safe to land" and that departures are resuming at major hubs, such as Newark Liberty International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What is a Notam?

A Notam is a notice to personnel containing important safety information about potential facility outages and hazards that could affect the flight. The information in a Notam is unclassified and is not known far enough in advance to be publicised any other way, according to a 2021 PowerPoint presentation from the FAA on the history of Notams.

The construction of a Notam includes a specialised Notam number, an affected location, a keyword and the start time of the activity that could affect safety.

When did Notams begin?

While many travellers might be learning about the system due to Wednesday's mass delays, Notams have been around for more than 75 years.

In 1947, the Convention on International Civil Aviation, a specialised agency of the United Nations that coordinated international air travel, agreed to begin issuing Notams through telecommunications to assist with airplane safety. Originally known as the Notice to Airmen system, Notams were modelled after Notice to Mariners. That system advised ship captains of hazards in navigating the high seas, according to the FAA.

When are Notams issued?

A Notam can be issued by authorities for a variety of reasons, ranging from potential hazards such as parachute jumps, air shows and glider or micro-light flying to warning of flights from heads of state. Closed runways and taxiways, unserviceable radio navigational aids or military exercises in the area causing limited airspace could also be enough of a reason to issue a Notam.

It also doesn't take much for a Notam to flag a hazard that could interfere with the flight. The temporary erection of obstacles, such as cranes, by an airfield or airport, as well as lights that cannot be serviced on tall obstructions are also examples that could trigger a Notam.

Have there been any issues with Notams?

While the system has been largely effective for years, critics of the FAA often point to a 2017 incident as to why Notams are "garbage”.

As Air Canada Flight 759 attempted to land in San Francisco in July 2017, the plane nearly crashed into four other airliners. The plane was able to avoid disaster after it attempted to land on a taxiway that was misidentified as a runway. The runway the pilots were looking for was closed - and that information was buried in the Notam they had received, according to investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board found at the conclusion of its investigation in 2018 that Notams were ignored by pilots since they were unintelligible. Robert Sumwalt, then the chairman of the NTSB, described Notams as "a bunch of garbage that nobody pays any attention to," according to Reuters.

The fallout from the investigation led the International Civil Aviation Organization to reform the Notam system, allowing the notices to be better organised and deciphered through electronic flight planning apps.