Tourists rescued from shores of Lake Tarawera after getting lost on track

Police search and rescue were called in to rescue a pair of Australian tourists from the shores of Lake Tarawera after they misjudged a walking track.

Police said the tourists had not realised the route near Rotorua was one-way and required a boat ride to get back to the start.

The pair, which included a man in his 70s, phoned family saying they were having trouble on the track, prompting a call to police.

Coastguard, two police search and rescue members and two Land Search & Rescue members were dispatched to locate the pair.

Senior Constable John Fredericksen said the pair were found “a little wet but very happy for the assistance”.

They were aware of the weather conditions, but lacked adequate clothing, he said.

Fortunately, the older man was able to find refuge in a tent a family had left behind, while the younger of the two had climbed uphill to gain reception.

Police urged those planning a day walk or overnight hike to look at the Land Safety Code before setting off.