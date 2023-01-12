Flooding on tracks forces cancellation of Auckland to Wellington train

Bad weather caused by Cyclone Hale has forced the cancellation of the Auckland to Wellington train due to a washout on the tracks.

Passengers who were meant to travel on the Northern Explorer on Thursday morning were left scrambling to book flights or hire cars after being told of the cancellation on Wednesday night.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said there’d been a track washout on the North Island Main Trunk Line, the main railway line in the area.

It was about 5km south of Mangaweka, in the Manawatū-Whanganui region, and had closed the line.

“All services using this section of the track have been cancelled, including the Northern Explorer,” the spokesperson said.

“Our crews are on site and we aim to restore the track by this evening. Customers will be refunded as applicable.”

Andrew Nixon, who was due to head to Wellington on the Northern Explorer on Thursday, said he was sent an email 12 hours before it was due to leave advising the train had been cancelled.

“It forced a real scramble for flights and rental cars. A few hours before the cancellation, my wife had actually called to confirm it was still going and was told it was all go.”

Nixon said he had friends staying over from the United Kingdom and had thought it’d be nice to take them on the train to get to Wellington.

“We booked months ago and scheduled our holiday around that. We tried to get flights but because it was last minute, they were very expensive.”

Luckily, Nixon said they were able to find a hire car and were making the drive – which would take about eight hours – themselves.

“They did say they’d refund our tickets but the credit card charges couldn’t be refunded.”