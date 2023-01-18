Airline misplaces medical device that helps 55-year-old breathe

A traveller has captured a room full of lost and unclaimed luggage at Auckland Airport.

When Paddy Hanna’s luggage got lost on his flight back to New Zealand, it was a lot more serious than misplaced clothes or Christmas presents.

His bag held a specialised medical ventilator that helps him breathe at night. Without it, fluid builds up in his body and simulates the feeling of drowning.

“I have never been waterboarded before,” the 55-year-old said.

“But I’ve been told that’s what it feels like. I’m coughing and choking like my lungs are full of fluid.”

Hanna has been doing everything he can to track the bag down, but he’s been left completely in the dark.

The bag has been missing since January 16, when Hanna arrived back in Auckland from his holiday in Thailand.

Since then, he has spent hours on the phone, bombarded Qantas’ social media and scoured the Internet for solutions.

Paddy Hanna/Supplied Paddy Hanna snapped this photo in Auckland Airport’s baggage hall when he returned from Thailand.

”I’ve said ‘please, please, please’. This is not me whining about a lost toothbrush. This is a serious situation.

“I’ve had no luck at all getting in touch with anyone at Qantas. I’ve tried to contact Menzies Aviation, the baggage company, and I was sent to a full voicemail that said it was unable to record further messages,” he said.

Hanna has often travelled with his medical ventilator, which is too heavy to take as carry-on, and has “never had an issue”.

“When I’m checking in, I make sure to say, ‘here’s my medical machine, this is what it looks like. Can you please make sure I don’t get separated from my bag,’” he said.

Paddy Hanna/Supplied Hanna has spent hours on the phone, bombarded Qantas’ social media in the search for his missing bag.

Hanna wanted other people to be aware of the risks of checking in medical devices.

“It [the system] is incredibly broken. They’ve had plenty of time to sort this out. Can we not treat this as a lost bag? This is a medical imperative,” he said.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson previously said mishandled bags – the technical term for lost items – are always the responsibility of the airlines who sold travellers their tickets and not the airport. Airlines contract companies to provide ground services which include handling luggage.

“It [missing bags] is an issue Auckland Airport continues to be concerned about, recognising how frustrating it can be for customers to lose their bags. We are working with airlines and their ground handlers to see what can be done to resolve it,” the spokesperson said.

Qantas confirmed it was looking into the bag’s whereabouts and said travellers should “take essential medication and prescriptions onboard with you in your carry-on”.

In the meantime, Hanna was hoping he’d be able to rent a replacement machine.

“I haven’t been able to do anything. I’m in a friend's spare room, she’s checking in on me to make sure I’m still breathing in the night.

“I really hope that I literally do not die waiting for my bag,” he said.

Menzies Aviation has been contacted for comment.