'Holiday from Hell': Spring Break Fiji organisers could face legal action, Consumer NZ says

Organisers of a “horror story” Spring Break Fiji trip which saw guests flee the island early could be taken to the Disputes Tribunal for breaching the Consumer Guarantees and Fair Trading acts, Consumer NZ says.

Guests on TourismHQ’s Spring Break, held on Beachcomber Island from January 10 to 15, have complained of power outages, a lack of food and drinking water, unusable showers, unflushable toilets, intoxicated staff, and misleading advertising.

Several guests said many became sick as a result of the food and water shortages and unsanitary conditions, with one guest estimating that around 25 people fell ill.

A TourismHQ spokesperson said the company was “saddened to hear” of guests’ comments, adding that the issues raised are “concerning”.

“While we disagree with some of the comments, they are taken seriously and will be looked into by the company.”

The spokesperson acknowledged the power outages, saying the resort experienced a generator failure which led to power cuts that affected facilities.

”We are as disappointed as our guests that this occurred and are seeking discussions with the resort owners about these issues,” he said.

Spring Break Fiji/Screenshot Guest Mikayla Bovart and Taylah Urquhart said they were surprised to discover the accommodation was 2.5 star.

The Spring Break Fiji website promises “5 days of sun, sea and partying in paradise”, saying guests will stay on an exclusively chartered island with all meals included and “world class bucket list experiences” on offer.

However, guests claim the experience fell far short of what was advertised, failing to meet even basic health and safety standards.

Nelson woman Mikayla Bovey said she thought the trip would be the best week of her life. Instead, she claimed it quickly became “the holiday from hell”, prompting her to leave on day three after suffering abdominal pain so severe she could barely walk.

Bovey said she first became concerned in the lead-up to the trip as she was not sent an itinerary as promised or told where to meet on the day of departure, leaving her scrambling to find fellow guests at the airport.

Spring Break Fiji/Screenshot Bovey said the trip was memorable, but for all the wrong reasons.

She claimed that it wasn’t until the day before the trip that she learnt the accommodation had a 2.5-star rating, but she said it couldn’t even have qualified it as that.

“What we had and what was advertised were far from 2.5 star, let alone the bare minimum of providing a safe and healthy environment,” she said.

The TourismHQ spokesperson said Spring Break Fiji offers a range of accommodation options, which the website shows range from “party dorms” from $1599 per person to “sunset beach wings” for $2499 per person.

“Spring Break Fiji seeks to provide an affordable and exciting professionally run experience,” the spokesperson said.

Another guest, Taylah Urquhart, was also surprised to discover the accommodation was 2.5 star, describing the trip as a whole as a “horror story”. She said the first red flag for her came on the boat ride to Beachcomber Island, when alcoholic drinks were available for sale but no food or water.

“The ferry ride to the island took four hours all up – two just sitting at the port and two travelling. There was no water on the ferry, only alcohol, so as you can imagine many people became sick.”

Screenshots of a message sent by the Spring Break team said guests would not need to buy water at duty-free as there was “plenty” at the resort, but guests claimed they were charged at least $7 for a 500ml bottle – and that it soon ran out.

Supplied Taylah Urquhart said the trip left her feeling taken advantage of.

Both Bovey and Urquhart said they hoped things would improve when they got to Beachcomber Island, but alleged that they went from bad to worse. A power cut of about three hours in the early hours of Thursday morning was followed by an outage of about 12 hours between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, Urquhart said.

It was during the second outage that guests said the resort ran out of food and water, and the showers and toilets stopped working.

“There was no tap water due to the power being off, so we were unable to shower or flush toilets,” Urquhart said. “The whole island smelled like sewage at this point. The resort also ran out of drinking water. When I asked a crew member what Spring Break were going to do about that as everyone was becoming dehydrated, the crew member just shrugged and said there wasn’t anything they could do.”

Urquhart said staff eventually got two small crates of water from a nearby island, but it “disappeared in minutes”, and the price increased as time wore on.

“So it was just awful. I only ended up drinking (alcohol) on Wednesday because I was like “this is so unsafe. I don’t want to be in a position like that”.”

Both Urquhart and Bovey claimed that staff were unhelpful as they were either intoxicated or distracted.

The TourimsHQ spokesperson denied the water shortage claims, saying free filtered water is available at the buffet throughout the day, and that guests are welcome to fill their drinking bottles with it. Bottled water can be bought from the bar, he said.

Supplied The Spring Break team apologised to guests for the generator breaking down and the ‘rough weather’.

He also noted that the “professionally organised and packaged” Spring Break event, which has been held on various Pacific islands for more than a decade, is staffed by a mixture of paid workers and volunteers, many of whom return year after year.

“The company covers all costs including flights, accommodation, transfers, meals, and they are provided with an island credit. Daily staff meetings are held and contingency plans are in place should guests require assistance.”

The company engages two Fijian security staff, two Fijian policemen and a Fijian nurse to assist with the event, he said.

“All staff are briefed on what to do if an emergency arises, including evacuation from the island for medical emergencies.”

Guests claimed that food was also in short supply during the power outage, with one saying it was largely limited to deep-fried snacks such as chips and hot dogs, which attracted an extra fee.

“People were not being fed – missing out on meals because there wasn't enough food,” Bovey said, adding that the food that was served “looked like it was recycled”.

Bovey said her gluten- and dairy-free father had informed the company before the trip of his dietary requirements, but had to go for two days without food because there was nothing he could eat.

“So by the third day, when we ran out of water and he had the shakes, we thought we better go somewhere else. There was nothing organised for him on the plane either.”

Fellow holidaymaker Carissa Mulvaney said the food got worse as time went on, particularly after the second power outage, which was caused by a broken generator.

“They were even serving green chicken. You can only imagine how much worse the toilet situation got when everyone got sick from the food.”

Bovey, Urquhart and Mulvaney alleged that multiple guests, themselves included, became unwell on the island. Mulvaney said she spent the entire third day vomiting, while Urquhart said a man in the room beside hers ended up in hospital after vomiting and seeing blood in his urine.

Bovey said she developed severe abdominal pain from the food, and decided to leave on the Friday as a result of both that and her father’s situation.

“Fearing for my own wellbeing, I decided to seek refuge on the main island, closer to medical help… It's very hard to have fun when you can barely walk and are s….ing yourself and have no access to drinking water or anything to wash yourself in. Yes I can rough it, but when you start getting the shakes and are fearing you might very well die, I think that fun ship sailed.”

Screenshots from a Facebook group for guests show that many complained of having items stolen on the island, while Bovey said advertised activities did not take place.

“People were looking forward to the jet skiing and parasailing, which never happened,” she said.

Spring Break Fiji/Screenshot Guests said they don’t feel the trip lived up to what was advertised.

The Spring Break website advertises paid activities such as jet skiing, scuba diving and surf trips alongside free activities such as snorkelling and mini golf.

The TourismHQ spokesperson said the water sports business that provided jet skiing and parasailing has closed down, but that the company was not told about this before guests arrived.

By Friday, Urquhart and Mulvaney had also decided to leave early.

“That was around the time the person in the room next to us had to be taken off the island because of how sick he was,” Urquhart said. “I said to my sister and her boyfriend “I can’t do this any more. That’s going to be us if we stay here.”

Urquhart said they paid $99 each to leave the island early, which forced them to fork out for two nights’ accommodation on the mainland ahead of their flight home.

On January 15, the Spring Break team emailed guests to apologise for the resort’s generator breaking down and the “rough weather”, saying it was “the toughest Spring Break we’ve had in 10 years”.

The team encouraged guests to reach out to their travel insurers for compensation, saying they would supply supporting documents.

Guests expressed concern that they will not receive any sort of compensation for the trip, with some saying TourismHQ had not responded to their queries, and one receiving an email telling her to contact her travel insurer.

Urquhart said guests were required to take out travel insurance, but that her own insurer said it was up to TourismHQ to issue compensation.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Walker said Spring Break’s terms and conditions state that bookings are subject to the terms and conditions imposed by providers, so a customer’s rights would depend on what those terms and conditions were.

Those terms and conditions are likely to be subject to Fijian law but, as a New Zealand-based company, TourismHQ must comply with New Zealand laws, she said.

“This means it is required to exercise reasonable care and skill in providing services and not mislead customers (among other things). Given the trip was such a nightmare and Spring Break is unwilling to issue refunds, we suggest consumers take the company to the Disputes Tribunal for breaching the Consumer Guarantees Act and Fair Trading Act.”

Urquhart said the experience has left her feeling frustrated, upset and taken advantage of.

Bovey also feels let down, saying that while the trip was memorable, “the rest of the stuff promised was not met and has left many of us extremely disappointed given the money that was paid.”

The total cost of the trip depended on the type of accommodation guests chose and which, if any, activities they opted for. Bovey paid just over $4700 , Mulvaney paid nearly $10,500 for herself, her partner and a friend, and three guests who did not want their names published said they spent about $12,000 between them. Urquhart paid $1970 for her solo dorm, three optional events, and card and administration fees.

Urquhart said she is concerned that travel influencers’ positive reports of the trip will paint an inaccurate picture of it, while Mulvaney also worries that others may be misled.

“It’s sad to know this company targets young people on a budget as, for a lot of them, this is their first trip and they don’t know what to expect,” Mulvaney said.