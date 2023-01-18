Qantas passengers heard 'large bang' before mayday call on Auckland to Sydney flight

Flight QF144 lands safely in Sydney after striking difficulties on the journey from Auckland.

Qantas flight QF144 from Auckland has landed safely at Sydney Airport after issuing a mayday call over the Tasman Sea.

Vonnie Wavish, who was on the flight, told Nine News passengers heard a loud noise partway through the journey.

"About halfway across we heard a large bang, but nobody seemed to be worried," Wavish said.

Another passenger, Leslie Spring, said the flight was bumpy, but felt similar to regular turbulence.

"[The staff] were brilliant, if they hadn't told us we wouldn't have known," Spring said.

"They just said there would be a fire crew just in case, reassuring to know they were on the ball."

The flight landed at Sydney Airport just before 5.30pm, New Zealand time.

"Qantas Flight 144, a 737 flying from Auckland to Sydney, experienced an issue with one of its engines about an hour from its destination," Qantas said in a statement.

"While a mayday was initially issued, this has now been downgraded to a PAN (possible assistance needed)."

Ted Perton/Supplied Officials inspect an engine after Qantas flight QF144 landed safely.

The plane will now be assessed by engineers, Qantas said.

Video from the scene showed emergency services waiting for the plane as it came in to land.

Four emergency services vehicles then tailed the plane as it headed to the gate.

Engineers were seen inspecting the aircraft.

No dangerous goods were on board the flight.

Aviation expert Irene King said pilots were well trained for landing on a single engine, which the aircraft were designed to be able to do.

“I would imagine the pilots would be very familiar with Sydney and it’s fortunate that there are no obstacles on that approach – no hills or anything,” she said.

Mayday calls were not common and, although they sounded dramatic, were a signal to air traffic controllers to “clear the decks”.

“It means, ‘We’re coming in and we’ve got a problem, clear the decks and have emergency services on standby.’“

Supplied QF144 issued a mayday call on its flight to Sydney Airport.

In most situations like this, the mayday call is the result of a light that’s come on indicating there is something wrong with the engine, which the pilots then have to shut down.

”However, in many cases, nothing was found to be wrong with the engine after the plane had landed, King said.

The plane was originally scheduled to land at 5.10pm and was nearly 20 minutes late. However, it had also taken off late from Auckland.

It is understood more than 100 people are on board.

Ted Perton/Supplied The Boeing 737-838 landed safely at Sydney Airport just before 5.30pm, New Zealand time.

A Sydney Airport spokesperson said, as a precaution, the airport had emergency services on standby before the plane landed, including firefighters, ambulance and police.

However, the spokesperson would not comment on the specifics of the mayday alert.

The airport said it did not expect the event to affect other flights at this stage.

More than 100,000 people were tracking the flight on the website FlightRadar24 while it was in the air.