Missing bag travelled the world, only to be stolen from front doorstep

Megan Stephens chased her missing luggage from American to Europe, only for it to be stolen from right outside her Auckland home.

It was almost a happy ending to a story of lost luggage.

Megan Stephens’ suitcases were lost on the Auckland to Sydney leg of a world trip. She said she was originally told her baggage would be right behind her.

But halfway through the journey, still with no bags, it was starting to sound like her luggage had travelled more than she did.

From Sydney to San Francisco to Frankfurt to Paris, she’d check with airport staff and each time get a different answer.

“I don’t think anyone knew what was going on. Nobody could tell us where anything was. Nothing was making sense,” she said.

Stephens was travelling Europe with her partner and, without their suitcases, they only had two backpacks worth of carry-on essentials.

“We didn’t have warm clothes.”

On December 20, Stephens received a call saying her bags were at Paris airport. The pair cancelled their plans and rushed to retrieve them.

A traveller has captured a room full of lost and unclaimed luggage at Auckland Airport.

But by the time they got there, the bags were gone. Stephens was told they were on the way to their hotel.

“The next morning, the hotel staff come out with a small grey suitcase. It was just our hand luggage. I still didn’t know where the big bag was,” she said.

They continued their trip, calling airlines and checking baggage trackers online as they went.

Finally, on January 1, Stephens received an email saying her bag was in Wellington.

It was a relief.

She emailed an Air New Zealand representative and – after discussing having her suitcase delivered to her house – Stephens asked for it to be left at Auckland Airport.

“Given the experience we’ve had with this bag, I just didn’t want anything else to go wrong getting it back,” she said.

Eight days later, Stephens received a message from her flatmate that her van had been broken into.

While looking at the photos he sent through, she spotted something strange.

“I said, ‘Hold up. That’s my shirt that I packed ... I asked my flatmate to go look and halfway down the road was my suitcase.”

Megan Stephens/Supplied When looking at photos of her van that had been broken into, Stephens spotted clothes she had packed for the trip.

The suitcase was open and mostly empty: “All that was left was my underwear and a white shirt.”

“I had no idea it had even been delivered to my house. We had been without it for four weeks and then it was actually stolen,” she said.

Now, Stephens wants Air New Zealand to compensate her for the clothing and essentials she had to buy on the trip.

Air New Zealand spokesperson Alex Marren​ said the Stephens indicated the bag could be sent to her home address while she was away.

“By the time her follow-up email was received suggesting it be picked up instead, the bag had been couriered out.

“Air New Zealand always ensures it has contacted a passenger before a bag is delivered to confirm the delivery.

“The courier would not leave the bag unattended at the address unless the passenger has given authorisation, which this customer previously had,” Marren said.

Because Stephens’ Air New Zealand flight was a codeshare and not Air New Zealand-operated, Marren said the company was not responsible.

“We appreciate the burglary would be upsetting for any customer and our teams did all they could to help reunite the bag with the customer,” Marren said.