Bagmageddon: Why Kiwi travellers' luggage is particularly likely to get lost

Staff shortages at Air New Zealand have led to long lines at bag drop at the Auckland Airport domestic terminal.

Auckland Airport sees no imminent end to ‘bagmageddon’, saying Kiwi flyers are particularly susceptible to having bags go missing.

Auckland Airport general manager customer and aeronautical commercial, Scott Tasker, said staff had been “working around the clock” to support ground handlers, ensuring they have everything they need to get bags back to where they need to be.

This includes installing 450 metres of temporary shelving to make it easier for airline-contracted ground handlers to locate and return bags.

“In recent days, we have seen definite progress made on the backlog, but given the ongoing underlying issues across the global system we know it’s not going to be fully resolved for some time, and it’s possible the number of mishandled bags may continue to fluctuate.”

New Zealand’s remoteness makes Kiwi travellers more likely than many to have their bags go missing, Tasker said.

He pointed to research from aviation technology provider SITA Aero which found that the leading cause of mishandled baggage – the industry term for missing, damaged or delayed luggage – is a missed transfer, when the passenger makes their connecting flight but their bag does not.

“New Zealand as a long-haul destination often requires passengers to change flights several times and there’s a risk at each of these connections that bags will not make it to the next flight,” Tasker said. “The global aviation labour shortage at airports has exacerbated this.”

Like other airports around the world, Auckland Airport has experienced higher numbers of mishandled bags than usual since Covid-related travel restrictions eased. Extreme winter weather and industrial action at overseas airports have contributed to the situation at Auckland Airport, along with the labour issues, Tasker said.

He noted that there are signs the situation may be easing, with fewer bags accumulating in the airport’s baggage hall in recent days.

However, Stuff travel news director Juliette Sivertsen was shocked at the number of bags still piled up at Auckland Airport’s baggage claim on Sunday after arriving from a flight from Melbourne.

“We’ve all seen the photos, but actually seeing first-hand the hundreds of bags stacked up, and the new temporary shelving in place was still confronting. It was 11pm and staff were still working, checking luggage tags, and I assume cross-checking them with the paperwork.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland Airport general manager customer and aeronautical commercial Scott Tasker said the airport is designing a new baggage handling system which will use radio waves to easily identify luggage.

But to put things into perspective, only a “small number” of the some 13,500 people who arrived at the airport from overseas this summer will have had their bags go missing, Tasker said.

If your bag does go missing, he said it is important to report it to your airline or ground handler at the relevant baggage services desk in the baggage hall before leaving the airport.

“The information is then loaded into a global system called WorldTracer, which starts the process of finding your bags. It will also generate a file reference number that passengers can use in WorldTracer’s online portal to check on the status of delayed bags and update contact and delivery information to help with its speedy return.”

Tasker advises against returning to the airport to look for your bag unless you have made specific arrangements with your airline’s ground handlers to collect it.

“All the work to manage the return of mishandled bags is happening in the airport's baggage hall, a secure, Customs-controlled space, which isn’t accessible to the public,” he said.

Tasker also suggests packing items you will need within a day or two of your arrival, such as medication, high-value items or gifts, in your carry-on bag.

“We recognise just how frustrating and upsetting it can be to arrive at your destination and find your bags haven’t completed the journey with you,” he said. “No airline sets out to lose a passenger’s luggage and airlines and their ground handlers are working very hard to sort out this issue.”

While airlines are responsible for reuniting passengers with lost luggage, Tasker said the airport wants people to have a positive experience on both arrival and departure.

Auckland Airport is in the process of designing a new back-of-house baggage handling system for the international terminal which will use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to track bags.

Bags will be electronically tracked as they move through the system on individual trays, making them easy to identify, Tasker said.

“This doesn’t help us with today’s problem, which we recognise is a global issue, but the whole aviation system is working hard towards more resilient and efficient processes for the future.”

Before the pandemic, fewer bags were going missing despite more people travelling, and Tasker predicts the trend will continue once ‘bagmageddon’ is at an end.

“I expect this will only accelerate as airports invest in major infrastructure upgrades to their baggage handling systems and airlines continue to introduce new technology.”