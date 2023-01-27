Udder scandal: Air NZ runs out of milk on regional flights

What do passengers think of the new snacks following the menu's debut? (video published June 2021).

OPINION: There are some things most Kiwis will never accept: calling jandals thongs, underarm bowls, wearing Speedos and powdered milk sachets for your coffee.

Especially the powder I was served on a recent Air New Zealand flight for my coffee: 1.5% dairy. It's an udder scandal.

While soaring high over Canterbury, looking down on quite literally hundreds of thousands of the finest milk-producing cows on the planet, our flight attendant was apologetic. Due to a supply issue, the normal UHT milk was temporarily unavailable. Instead, we'd be offered a creamer. It turns out regional flights throughout New Zealand have the same problem.

Thankfully, most Kiwis aren't that familiar with creamer. They're generally provided as a non-milk substitute for those who can’t have dairy, however, they were offered instead of dairy to everyone onboard.

So I dutifully poured that white powdered 'milk' into my drink. It tasted like it looked: revolting.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Due to a supply issue, normal UHT milk is temporarily unavailable on some Air NZ flights.

I glanced out the window as we soared above a country world-renowned for its dairy and laughed.

What's your beef, you might ask? Flying is a privilege, and this is hardly a major issue, so why are you having a cow?

I don't care about the coffee, I care more about the response and what that says for the airline. Air NZ was faced with a supply issue and decided to go with a less than ideal option. My back-of-the-envelope calculation has our Christchurch to Queenstown with $10,000 to $20,000 of fare-paying passengers aboard.

It could have secured large UHT bottles and served them in a jug. It'd probably only need a few litres per flight. UHT milk lasts for months. There are always options in a land of cows to get passengers milk.

I think it's easy to forget flying is a dream for many people. My late grandfather would get excited for months before a flight, speculating with infectious enthusiasm about what food and drinks he might choose.

For years after the flight, he'd recall his experience - right down to the tiny details. His love of the entire experience was contagious and sparked a passion for travel in me.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff UHT milk is unavailable on Air NZ regional aircraft.

Imagine someone saving up for their first flight, then getting on a plane for their first-ever coffee in the sky. And that person was served a 98.5% non-dairy powder like some kind of wartime ration.

Air NZ holds a special place in many people's hearts and still trades on the old-fashioned romance of flying. There was nothing romantic about watching white powder dissolve.

I asked the Air New Zealand media team what was going on, and they replied: Unfortunately our supplier is unable to provide the regular milk products on our regional flights (turboprops) so Air New Zealand has switched to powdered milk for the short term while the supplier finds a solution.

The worst of Covid-19 restrictions are over - instead of excuses, consumers are starting to expect answers.

Air NZ has faced a significant number of challenges through the pandemic. But so has the travelling public, and we've been pretty tolerant.

But, after all the scheduling issues, delays, cancellations, confusing credits, expensive flights, long hours on the phone, and lost bags - for me, it was the powdered milk that broke the camel's back. Air New Zealand needs to do better. Not because I care about coffee. But because this little packet of poweder was a symbol that the airline has lost sight of what sets itself apart from most other airlines: the passenger experience.

Update: Since this story was published, the maker of the creamer sachet used in this story has contacted Stuff to say its product is provided and sold as a powdered milk substitute, where milk or UHT milk can’t be used or consumed. They stand by the quality of the product for its normal intended use, and say it is only being used currently on airlines due to the fact there is a UHT shortage in New Zealand and those that are using it have determined it’s the best option currently available until UHT is back on board. The author referenced ‘sludge’, which the supplier strongly disagreed with, and this has been removed as it wasn’t the central focus of the opinion piece.

