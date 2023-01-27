'Devastated': UK grandmother denied boarding en route to NZ after NZeTA approval

Lois Crumpton, pictured with her son Tom and granddaughter Dorothy, was 15 hours into her journey to NZ when she was told she couldn’t continue.

An 80-year-old British grandmother is “devastated” to have been prevented from meeting her new Kiwi grandson after being told en route to New Zealand that she was not authorised to enter the country, despite having been granted a New Zealand Travel Authority (NZeTA).

Lois Crumpton applied for the NZeTA, which allows for visa-free travel for passport holders from 60 different countries and territories, including the UK, after her New Zealand-based son Tom Crumpton and his partner welcomed their second child William.

Crumpton’s application was approved on January 3 this year, and she booked her return tickets to New Zealand shortly afterwards, only to be denied boarding for the second leg of her journey in San Francisco on January 17 after some 15 hours of travel.

“She went to board her flight to Auckland and was stopped at the gate and told she’s an overstayer and not authorised to return to New Zealand,” said Crumpton, who has been dealing with Immigration New Zealand on his mother’s behalf.

Lois travelled to New Zealand in early 2020 to meet Crumpton’s first child, her granddaughter Dorothy, and was stranded here after the country closed its borders in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19.

In line with government instructions at the time, she applied to Immigration NZ for a visitor visa, and was granted a six-month interim visa which expired on August 5, 2021 while she waited for it to come through.

Supplied Lois Crumpton applied for her NZeTA before booking her flight to NZ.

“She ended up stuck here for about 18 months and, while she was here, she did all of her visa extensions and things she was required to do,” Crumpton said.

“Immigration staff reassured me that as long as mum was going through the process, she was not going to get deported and would be okay to stay.”

Lois flew back to the UK while her application for a visitor visa was still under consideration, leaving after her interim visa had expired. In a complaint lodged with Immigration NZ, Lois said she overstayed her interim visa as she had received medical advice that she should not travel until she had received her vaccination against Covid-19.

“But they’d always assured us that this was okay,” Crumpton said.

Believing she had done everything she was supposed to do by applying for an NZeTA before booking her 2023 trip to New Zealand, Lois lodged the complaint with Immigration NZ, saying the situation had caused her “significant stress”.

“I am 80 years old and travelling such a long way is a huge undertaking for me, and to have the experience of being refused to board a plane, when in good faith I had applied and received permission to travel to NZ, has caused significant emotional distress,” she wrote.

Immigration New Zealand general manager border and visa operations, Nicola Hogg, said the team acknowledged “the difficult situation” Lois Crumpton found herself in, and apologised for the stress it had caused.

She noted that, as the Immigration NZ website states, a valid NZeTA does not guarantee its holder will be allowed to travel to or enter New Zealand.

“Ms Crumpton had previously overstayed in New Zealand in 2021 for 42 days and a border alert had been placed on Ms Crumpton’s immigration records,” Hogg said.

“Due to the border alert on Ms Crumpton, she was spoken to by an Immigration Border Officer when she attempted to board her flight at San Francisco airport and was subsequently offloaded from the flight and advised that she must apply for and be approved a visa before she can travel.

“However, we recognise that in this particular situation, we should have applied discretion and allowed her to board the plane, and we apologise for the distress this has caused.”

On Thursday, following another phone call from Tom Crumpton and enquiries from Stuff, Immigration NZ reinstated Lois’ visa-waiver status, enabling her to travel to New Zealand on her existing NZeTA and UK passport.

While Crumpton is pleased his mother will now be able to visit them, the experience has left him “angry and frustrated”.

“We did everything we were supposed to do, and our only option was basically to wait for Immigration to tell us whether she was allowed to come back to the country. Plus there’s this (wasted) £2000 (NZ$3800) air ticket. No one’s saying they’ll refund any of those. That’s the cost that we have to bear.”