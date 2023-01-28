Auckland Airport domestic terminal reopens, no international departures until 5pm

The Auckland airport was flooded on Friday night. People could be seen walking around in almost knee-deep water.

Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal reopened at midday on Saturday, with the international terminal opening for departures only later, after flooding shut operations on Friday.

Travellers are being asked to contact their airlines for information about their flights.

The international terminal is due to reopen for departing flights at 5pm, apart from the aircraft currently on the gates.

READ MORE:

* Mayor Wayne Brown declares state of emergency amid Auckland flooding

* Auckland flooding: Where to get help, Civil Defence Centre set up in Kelston

* Police investigating after body found in Wairau Valley, Auckland

* 'Pandemonium': Elton John concert cancelled after torrential rain



Air New Zealand said chief operational integrity and safety officer captain David Morgan said their domestic flights in and out of Auckland resumed from midday.

International flights were a bit more complex, with many parts of the aviation ecosystem needing to be ready like airport security, biosecurity and baggage operations, he said.

1 NEWS The torrential rain has led to desperate scenes in West Auckland as flash flooding caused widespread chaos.

“The flooding has had a huge impact our Auckland operations.

“We're working on getting customers to their final destinations and getting our crew and aircraft back in the right place. It might take a few days to get everything back on track.”

Auckland International Airport had significant flooding after the heavy rain on Friday, which grounded all planes and travellers, who had to spend the night at the airport.

The region is under a state of local emergency.

More than 200 passengers due to fly to Sydney at 6.15pm on Friday were kept on a plane overnight, as they had already boarded when the flight was cancelled.

Passenger Mark Andrews said they were kept on the plane until 1.45am. They were treated as if they were flying anyway, with crew providing meals and turning the lights off so people could sleep.

Those in business class were treated to champagne.

Only half of the plane's toilets were working, Andrews said.

“They [the crew] were worried about that.”

He added that the vibes on the plane were good, with passengers chatting to one another and sharing charging cables.

The passengers were let back into the airport at 1.45am as the plane was running out of water.

Inside the airport it was like “zombieland”, Andrews said, with about 1000 displaced people walking around or sleeping on the floor. Staff working in the duty-free area were also stuck in the airport.

Sarah Crouch/Supplied Auckland Airport has been described by a would-be passenger as “zombieland”.

No one could leave as the downstairs terminals were flooded. It was too flooded outside the terminal for cars or buses to approach.

Potato chips and cookies were given to passengers, but ran out quickly. Blankets that were promised to passengers were not handed out until 5am.

“A lot of people were cold.”

Andrews said he believed the airport needed to have a better plan for when events like this happen, adding that it had a duty to care for its patrons.

Customers have been advised to visit the Air New Zealand travel alerts page for updates.

The airport’s closure came hours after a landing plane hit and damaged several runway lights, causing major delays to flights.

A statement from the airport earlier on Friday said the damage to the runway lights was “impacting” international departures and large domestic flights.

The lights were fixed before 9.30pm but by then widespread flooding in the terminal forced the closure.

Roads around the airport were also hit by the flooding and heavy rain, causing traffic delays.

Sarah Crouch/Supplied Cars struggling with the floods outside Auckland Airport on Friday night.

Earlier, Air New Zealand’s chief operational and safety officer David Morgan said a flight from Melbourne “made contact” with the runway lights.

He said the plane was able to taxi to the gate and passengers and crew disembarked “as normal”.

”In line with the airline’s standard operating procedures, we have alerted the Civil Aviation Authority.”

Wellington local Michael was on a plane due to take off from Auckland Airport at 5pm when the heavy rain began.

All passengers had to return to the lounge, where they were told the airport was being evacuated completely.

Now outside the airport, Michael was told he would have to wait at least 24 hours until he could fly on to Wellington. He had already flown from Dublin.

"It's like a war zone here. They've started handing out water, people are laying their coats on the ground to try and get some sleep. It's chaos," he said on Friday night.

Sarah Crouch/Supplied People were left to wade through the flooding at the airport.

He said there was only one member of Air New Zealand staff available to help with re-booking flights.

Rain had begun to leak through the ceiling, drenching bags that had yet to be collected.

"There are elderly people in wheelchairs. We need help, please."