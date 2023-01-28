An 81-year-old is among travellers sleeping on the floor as hundreds of travellers face another night stuck at Auckland Airport.

Exhausted travellers stuck at Auckland Airport face another night with nowhere to go, as the timeline for resuming international flights is repeatedly delayed.

Hundreds of travellers are affected, including a pregnant mum and a woman who needs emergency surgery after slipping in the rain on Friday and breaking her knee.

An 81-year-old woman is also among those sleeping on the hard floor on Saturday night, One News reported.

With sandbags, mops and buckets still dotted around the terminal, a message came across the intercom at 3.30pm: “No international passenger flights are to take place at Auckland Airport today.”

Media were made aware of the mass flight cancellations 15 minutes prior.

About 300 expectant flyers were told via the intercom message the first international departures from Auckland Airport would take place from 5am on Sunday, and the first arrivals from 7am.

At 7.38pm Air New Zealand announced they wouldn’t be resuming international flights until 12pm on Sunday.

The queue to check in was already 100 metres long, with dozens of travellers asleep in corners of the terminal, lying on their bags or jackets.

David White/Stuff Maintenance staff are continuing to fix escalators at Auckland Airport after heavy rain flooded the terminal on Friday night.

”For the safety of travellers, we’re asking people who are currently located at the international terminal to return home until tomorrow, if they are able,” the message said.

Matt and Jess – who is seven months pregnant – have spent the last 24 hours trying to get home to the UK with their three-year-old daughter, Willow.

They got to the airport at 7pm on Friday night but once through security were told their flight was cancelled.

“But the thing is that we heard our flight was cancelled via friends, rather than through Air New Zealand staff.

“It was on the news before we knew, they were shockingly slow,” Matt said.

David White/Stuff Passengers spent Friday sleeping where they could at Auckland Airport after Friday night's downpour flooded the terminal.

The trio then took shelter from the rising floodwaters in an Air New Zealand lounge – but all staff went home at midnight, he said.

“All of the passengers were having to rummage through the cupboards to find supplies.

“Someone was handing out food, someone else was handing out water, and someone else was handing out blankets,” Jess said.

Staff from Qantas came to check on them, but no-one from Air New Zealand, the couple said.

In the morning, airport security came into the lounge with dogs to “kick” them out and back into the departure hall, where the family have been for over eight hours.

“We have nowhere to go. We can’t find a hotel that has beds, so are looking into going to one of the defence shelters.

”I don’t understand why they kicked us out of a lounge that was clean, had comfortable seats and plenty of space – and now we’re sitting on the floor,” Matt said.

Sera Bostan, who is travelling with her family, is particularly desperate to get home after her mother, Ahar, slipped in the rain on Friday night and broke her knee.

Stuff Ahar Bostan slipped and fell in the rain on Friday, breaking her knee. She is now trying to get home to Turkey for emergency surgery.

Having spent the night in hospital, the family of four need to get home to Turkey so that Ahar can undergo emergency surgery on her knee.

They were set to fly to San Francisco at 7.40pm on Friday evening.

If she has the surgery in New Zealand, she will be unable to travel home for at least two weeks.

“I just want to go home now,” Ahar said.

Sera was “really upset” about the lack of communication they had received from Air New Zealand.

David White/Stuff Some travellers had been at Auckland Airport for almost 24 hours.

“I don't know why they couldn't have told us sooner. There was no sign the flight was going to be cancelled on the app and now Air New Zealand just aren’t responding to us at all.

“We paid for a taxi here, and released our hotel room. We have no idea how we're going to find another one,” she said.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer Captain David Morgan said the flooding in Auckland and resultant closure of the airport “took everyone by surprise”.

“Cancelling and diverting a network of flights is incredibly complex, and our teams did everything they possibly could to limit the impact on our customers.

“Our team were on site in our three Auckland lounges - domestic, regional and international - to support our customers who were faced with having to stay overnight in the airport,” Morgan said.

Morgan also said there was “plenty” of food and non-alcoholic beverages provided throughout the evening.

“Our staff went above and beyond to do everything they could to make all of our customers as comfortable as they could be.

“I’m incredibly proud of every Air New Zealander and how they have stepped in the last 24 hours up to help our customers in what has been an incredibly challenging situation.”