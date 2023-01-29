Auckland floods: International flights able to resume, but cancellations likely for several days

International flights at Auckland Airport are able to resume on Sunday, but disruptions are likely to continue for several days after flooding shut operations on Friday.

A spokesperson for Auckland Airport confirmed international flights could leave the airport by 5am on Sunday while arrivals would start at 7am.

The first flight out was scheduled to leave at 6am.

The spokesperson said anyone flying internationally should contact airlines for details.

“Only those passengers with a flight booked for tomorrow should come to the terminal.”

Domestic flights were operating normally.

David White/Stuff Passengers sleep where they can at Auckland Airport after flooding hit the region on Friday.

Despite international flights being able to resume on Sunday, according to the airport’s arrivals and departures board, many airlines had still cancelled or rescheduled flights.

The airport’s closure came hours after a landing plane hit and damaged several runway lights, causing major delays to flights.

A statement from the airport on Friday said the damage to the runway lights was “impacting” international departures and large domestic flights.

A number of people had to spend the night at the airport, the spokesperson said, and staff volunteers supplied them with blankets and hot food.

Auckland Airport/Supplied A screenshot of Auckland Airport's international arrivals for January 29 following the floods.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said the majority of passengers were able to secure accommodation with friends or family, but a few couldn’t.

“Given many will have been at the airport since yesterday afternoon, it was very important to us that their welfare was taken care of.

“Alongside ensuring these stranded passengers are taken care of, we have been focused on getting international travel at Auckland Airport back up and running as fast as possible.”

Hurihanganui said there may be queues and delays on Sunday and asked passengers to be patient.