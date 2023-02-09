Don't leave your online check-in to the last minute. Here's why

Juliette Sivertsen is the travel news director for Stuff.

I like to think I’m a bit of an expert at travelling. After all, I travel for a living and write about those adventures to share with you.

But sometimes, even the experts get complacent and risk making a bit of boo-boo, leading to unnecessary stress and a desire for a stiff whisky at the departures lounge at 8am.

After a few months of a travel hiatus due to injury, I was beyond excited to be booked on a long weekend work trip to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

I love going through all the details of an itinerary before a trip. As a travel writer, I have little input into this as it’s usually up to the hosting tourism agency to come up with an itinerary, depending on what they want to showcase. So naturally, it’s an exciting read to see what might be in store.

I checked every detail and made a note of what I thought was the flight check-in time, jotting it down in my phone calendar and physical diary.

Twenty-four hours before my flight I got that wonderful alert, ‘Online check-in is now open’.

But on this particular day, as the alert popped up, I didn’t have my passport details at hand, so I delayed completing the online check-in through the app. I’ll do that tonight, I thought.

Juliette Sivertsen I have never been more relieved to check in to my hotel than I was after nearly missing my flight.

Except I didn’t. I forgot. I was mostly all packed up; I thought about it as I fell into bed that night, and said to myself, ‘I’ll do that in the morning.’ As my memory served me, my flight wasn’t until midday.

Morning came and as I leisurely got myself ready, I whipped out my phone for the online check-in, filled in the details before getting the fright of my life - boarding was in 90 minutes.

What? I stared at the screen, thinking it must be in Australian time before frantically looking through the paperwork to find indeed, I had mistakenly thought the departure time was two hours later than what the actual flight was. Rookie mistake.

Panicking, blood pressure through the roof, I quickly gathered the rest of my belongings (fortunately I was mostly all packed the night before because – perhaps surprisingly – I like to be very organised) - and ordered an Uber to the airport instantly.

For the entire ride, my breathing was at double its normal rate, as I kept checking the motorways and Google Maps for traffic jams, while reading an article my colleague had written just days prior, aptly headlined, Here's what time you should actually get to the airport ahead of an international flight.

I prayed for a smooth ride and that there would be no queues at the airport. How on earth would I tell my editor and the tourism agency organising my trip, that I’d missed my flight? Surely it would sound the death bell on my career aspirations in travel writing and I started constructing a resignation letter in my head.

If only I had checked in online the night before, I would have realised my mistake in my diary.

If I had, I would have clearly seen the flight time on my online boarding pass and realised I needed to get to the airport two hours earlier than planned. Complacency is a platter for mistakes.

Fortunately, I made it on time. By some miracle there were no queues on the road, or in the airport, and I breezed through check-in and security with time to spare.

There’s always a lesson in every travel mishap - and consequently a travel advice column to be written - and this one is a reminder to always check-in online the night before, so you don’t face a frantic airport run while rehearsing a grovelling apology to your boss.

The writer’s trip was hosted by Visit Victoria.