Spain spends $438m to build trains too big for its tunnels

Renfe, the Spanish rail operator, blamed an infrastructure company for sending it the wrong measurements for the trains.

Two Spanish travel bosses have been sacked after dozens of new commuter trains were ordered, only for them to be too big to pass through the tunnels on their routes.

The embarrassing blunder led to a blame game between Renfe, Spain’s national rail operator, and Adif, the track company, while the country’s left-wing coalition government also came under fire for failing to notice the error.

Raquel Sanchez, the country’s transport minister, admitted that an “error” had been made and promised those responsible would be dismissed.

Renfe announced that its rolling stock manager had been fired along with Adif’s technology inspectorate head.

The trains must now be redesigned to ensure they can pass safely through tunnels on their intended routes. The first services will not begin until 2026 at the earliest, two years later than expected.

‘Outrageous botch-up’

The train designs were specifically for narrow-gauge railways, which have track gauges narrower than the standard 143.5cm.

The 31 commuter trains cost €258 million (NZ$438m) and will serve the northern Spanish regions of Asturias and Cantabria.

Sanchez insisted the trains were still in the design phase, minimising the cost of the design error.

Miguel Angel Revilla, the president of Cantabria, who has long complained of poor transport infrastructure in his region, described the mix-up as an “outrageous botch-up”.

“When a project is launched, one assumes the company in charge knows what it has to provide,” he said. “If it is a train, it has to know the width of the wheels and if the train has to go through a tunnel.”

Isabel Rodriguez, a government spokesman, said the confusion was “unacceptable” and that an internal investigation had been opened.

‘We don’t go and measure the tunnels’

In 2019, Renfe published a tender for a contract to acquire 31 trains to renew the fleet of its commuter and medium-distance network, mainly in the north of the country.

In 2020, CAF, a manufacturer based in the Basque Country, secured the contract to build the stock.

Renfe passed on the technical details of the trains required, saying that it took the measurement specification from technical information provided by Adif on the track and tunnel infrastructure.

“We don’t go and measure the tunnels; we simply take measurements from the company that owns the infrastructure and include them in the specifications of the contract,” sources from Renfe told La Nueva Espana, the Asturian local newspaper.

“The problem is that the ‘official’ measurements of the tunnels do not correspond to reality,” they added, pointing the finger at Adif.

However, Adif argued that it is not responsible for errors in the contract specifications by Renfe.

Replacing ‘Wild West-era’ trains

Sanchez said: “Now we are looking to decide in the coming months along with CAF what these trains must be like and from there start manufacturing them.”

However, Revilla said he would not wait patiently and demanded to know why the problem has taken more than two years to emerge.

“Someone has to pay for this, and we need those trains now because one of the biggest issues in this region [where] our trains are from the Wild West era,” he said.