16-hour flight to nowhere: Air NZ's New York flight turns back to Auckland

Air New Zealand's 16-hour flight to New York turned back midway through the journey.

A passenger on board an Air New Zealand flight to New York thought there had been a glitch when she woke up to see the plane had turned back to Auckland midway through the 16-hour trip.

Flight NZ2 departed from Auckland on Thursday evening, only to divert back to Auckland around eight hours into the flight due to an electrical fire JKF Airport.

It meant passengers spent just over 16-hours on board the plane only to end up back where they started, landing shortly before 1pm on Friday.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed back in Auckland at about 12.45pm. Passengers were then put on buses to hotels.

Passenger Brooke Belton, who was heading home to Cape Cod after spending time with family in New Zealand, said she was asleep when it was announced the flight would divert back to Auckland.

When she woke up, she noticed on the in-flight map that the plane had turned around.

“I thought it was a glitch.”

A flight attendant then explained that the plane was returning to Auckland due to the fire at JFK.

They added that attempts to find somewhere else in the US to land the plane had been unsuccessful.

Belton said the person sitting next to her had wi-fi, so the pair were able to read more about the situation on the Stuff website.

Many of her fellow passengers had spent several days trying to get to Auckland for the flight, due to Cyclone Gabrielle causing flight disruptions.

“Every day there has been something.”

Asked how she felt about the 16-hour flight from Auckland to Auckland, Belton said she was looking forward to having a lie down.

“You have to laugh, or you’ll cry.”

An Air NZ spokesperson said the diversion was due to an electrical fire in Terminal 1 of JFK Airport, and the subsequent closure of the terminal, which Air NZ uses.

The airline had opted to not divert to another US port as this would have meant the aircraft would have remained on the ground for several days, impacting a number of other scheduled services and customers.

An alternative gate at a different JFK terminal had not been available.

“JFK Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, with around 1000 flights landing a day. With the airport terminal closure due to fire and power outages affecting many airlines and flights, another terminal was not available to us,” the spokesperson said.

The airline was awaiting news from JFK on when the airport would reopen for traffic, and customers would be rebooked on the next available service.

“Our teams are working through that process and will be on hand to help customers with their travel arrangements when they arrive in Auckland,” the spokesperson said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

According to CNN, JFK Airport was reporting a “power disruption”. The New York Port Authority was working to restore power on Friday morning NZ time.

The airport said on Twitter “some flights may be arriving and departing from different terminals”.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, some flights had diverted to other airports, while others – like Air NZ’s New York flight – had returned to their origin.

Aviation commentator Irene King said having the Air NZ flight return to Auckland would have been the “easiest recovery for everyone”, rather than heading to another airport.

“It just snowballs... when you don’t get to land at your destination and you go into an alternate, the problems get more and more complex.”

While some airlines would have been able to head to nearby Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Air NZ may not have that airport nominated as its alternate. This could be because a landing slot wasn’t available at an appropriate time, or the pilots weren’t rated to land there.

The situation was also complicated by having so many other flights needing to divert.

“With such a serious disruption at JFK, the obvious is not always the obvious.”

Severe weather in New Zealand has also seen several “flights to nowhere” in recent weeks. On Tuesday multiple flights had to divert from Auckland Airport due to Cyclone Gabrielle, with flights forced to return to Singapore and Sydney.

When Auckland Airport was hit by flooding three weeks ago, an Emirates flight returned to Dubai, with passengers spending around 13 hours in the air.