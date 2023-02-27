Pilot halts landing at US airport in latest close-call incident

US federal investigators say they are looking into an incident at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California in which the crew of a Mesa Airlines flight was forced to discontinue a landing after air traffic controllers cleared another plane to take off ahead of it.

No one was injured in the Wednesday (Thursday NZT) incident, which is the latest safety breach involving aircraft at the nation's airports. The spate of close-calls has prompted questions from lawmakers and comes as a first hearing is set for President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration.

In the most recent near miss incident, an air traffic controller had cleared a SkyWest Airlines Embraer E175 to take off from Runway 33 at about 6.55pm local time on Wednesday, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration. At the same time, a Mesa Bombardier CRJ900 about 1.3 miles (2km) from the runway was preparing to land, the FAA said.

The pilot of the Mesa flight discontinued the landing and ascended. The SkyWest aircraft continued with its departure, which prompted an automated alert to sound on the flight deck of the Mesa aircraft. The controller then instructed the crew of the Mesa flight to fly on a course away from the other aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Friday it launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident at the airport about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles follows several others that have occurred in recent months.

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images The crew of a Mesa Airlines flight was forced to discontinue a landing after air traffic controllers cleared another plane to take off ahead of it (file photo).

On February 4, air traffic controllers cleared a FedEx cargo plane to land on the same runway where a Southwest Airlines jet was taking off. The planes came within 100 feet.

On January 13, an incident at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport involving an American Airlines jet and a Delta Air Lines flight brought the planes about 1400 feet apart. The Delta flight had accelerated to about 115 mph (185 kph) before halting its attempted takeoff following an urgent warning from air traffic controllers, the NTSB said.

At Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on January 23, a United Airlines plane crossed a runway as a small Cessna was landing.

During a December incident at an airport in Maui, a United Airlines flight headed to San Francisco dove 1400 feet toward the Pacific Ocean shortly after taking off, according to flight-tracking data, in another incident that prompted a federal investigation.

The spate of incidents prompted acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen in recent days to call for an industry-wide safety summit. Nolen, who appeared before a Senate panel examining safety incidents - including the outage of a key FAA pilot information system - sought to assure members of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee that the national airspace system is safe. Even so, Nolen said, safety "is something that we don't take for granted”.

Concerns about the FAA's ability to ensure the safety of the national airspace come as the agency has been without permanent leadership for about a year. Some Republicans have raised concerns about Biden's nominee for the post, Philip A. Washington, arguing he doesn't have enough aviation experience. Washington was appointed chief executive of Denver International Airport in 2021 but has spent much of his career in transit.

A hearing before the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Washington's nomination is set for Wednesday.

The agency has made preventing incidents known as "runway incursions" a long-standing priority, but recent episodes have raised questions about the effectiveness of the FAA's efforts. According to agency data, some airports have reported dozens of runway incursions over the past 10 to 15 years. Last year, the FAA logged 1732 such incursions, though they vary significantly in severity.

The NTSB released a preliminary report on Thursday on the Honolulu incident, which noted the two planes came within 1173 feet. There were no injuries and no damage occurred to either plane.