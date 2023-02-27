Consumer NZ complains to Commerce Commission about Cook Strait ferries

Consumer NZ has complained about Interislander and Bluebridge to the Commerce Commission.

Consumer NZ has lodged a complaint about Interislander and Bluebridge to the Commerce Commission, saying both Cook Strait ferry operators are misleading passengers about their rights and failed to carry out services with “reasonable care and skill”.

The consumer watchdog believed both operators did not meet their obligations under the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) for the recent cancellations and delays.

“Under the CGA the ferry operators are required to carry out services (scheduled sailings) with reasonable care and skill,” said Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy​. “It’s our view that when someone makes a booking, they do so expecting the ferry to arrive at its destination at the scheduled arrival time.

“If a scheduled sailing is cancelled or substantially delayed due to mechanical issues then, as far as we’re concerned, the operator has failed to provide reasonable care and skill or a service that is fit for purpose.”

Regular maintenance and a string of mechanical issues meant at one point last week, Interlander’s Aratere was the only operational ferry out of six ships to carry passengers between Te Ika-a-Māui and Te Waipounamu last week, wrecking havoc on travel plans for people at both ends of the Cook Strait.

Booking cancellations have disrupted freight, and left customers frustrated, angry and out of pocket.

A week ago, Interslander was trying to reschedule bookings for about 5000 people and 1500 cars affected by Kaitaki cancellations.

A week earlier, KiwiRail staff moved mattresses and bedding into the Picton ferry terminal, with passengers stranded by cancellations caused by Cyclone Gabrielle looking at more than a week in the port town before they could next get on a ferry.

STUFF Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki, with about 800 passengers, lost all power and was drifting towards rocks.

Duffy said consumers were usually entitled to remedies including damages for foreseeable consequential loss relating to that breach.

In the case of Bluebridge and Interislander, Duffy believed disrupted passengers were legally entitled to claim costs for accommodation and alternative travel arrangements from the operators, who only offered ticket refunds or rescheduling on alternative sailings.

He said the operators, who “pointed to their terms and conditions” which stated they were not liable for costs beyond ticket refunds, were attempting to “contract out of the CGA”.

“As a result of this misleading behaviour, disrupted passengers are being left out of pocket. In our view, they’re legally entitled to claim these costs back.”