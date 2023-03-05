Engineering fault puts Interislander ferry Kaitaki out of service again

Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki, with about 800 passengers, lost all power and was drifting towards rocks.

Interislander ferry Kaitaki has been taken out of service again for an engineering issue – just one day after it resumed carrying passengers.

The ferry was scheduled to operate two round crossings of the Cook Strait on Sunday with the first departing Wellington at 8.45am and the second leaving Wellington at 8pm.

Interislander’s executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said the issue was discovered on Saturday evening, but it was unrelated to the power failure in late January, which a cooling system problem resulted in the ferry losing power to all four engines.

Passengers on Kaitaki were already notified and would be moved to sailings operated by Interislander’s other ferries, Kaiarahi and Aratere.

“Our freight ship Valentine has had sailings activated from today to provide capacity for freight demand,” he said. “We are also planning additional Kaiarahi and Aratere sailings on Monday to move passengers, vehicles and freight.”

Kaitaki was only cleared for passenger duty last week following a month-long safety review in the wake of the power failure, with it only operating freight-only sailings.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Interislander ferry Kaitaki has been taken out of service just one day after it resumes passenger sailings.

The current fault only adds to this summer’s ferry disruptions, which reached their peak in late February when Aratere was the only operational passenger ferry between Wellington and Picton.

Consumer NZ has lodged a complaint with the Commerce Commission arguing passengers should have been compensated for costs related to the delays. Its chief executive Jon Duffy said the ferry operators were trying to “contract their way out of the Consumer Guarantees Act.”