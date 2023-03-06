Long queues at Auckland Airport after eGates 'technical error' at passport control

Passengers at Auckland Airport stood in long queues as eGates weren’t work on Monday morning.

Passengers experienced delays and long queues at Auckland Airport after eGates stopped working on Monday morning.

Travellers were confused and panicked as SmartGates at passport control were out of action.

Stuff travel reporter Brook Sabin was among those caught in the queue. He said passengers were “confused and panicking”, wondered if they were going to miss their flights.

He said passengers received “no communication from the airport or any staff about what was happening”.

The issue was fixed fairly swiftly, but queues did not clear for a couple of hours due to the backlog.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said it took “a little longer than usual” through the eGates at passport control.

“Processing times through the eGates at passport control were taking a little longer than usual due to a technical error encountered earlier this morning.

“The issue has been fully resolved with the eGates now returned to normal operations.”