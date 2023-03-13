'Run run run!': Car crashes through front doors of US airport

A car drove through the entrance of Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina.

A man has been arrested in Wilmington International Airport, US on Thursday night (Friday NZT) after officials say he crashed a car through doors and windows at the entrance of the one-terminal building in the coastal North Carolina city.

Tray Anthony Dvorak, 37, drove through the fence line and onto the tarmac at the airport before wrecking inside the airport, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed one of its officers sustained minor injuries in the incident and was sent to a hospital. A representative of the sheriff's office said the officer broke her ankle while running away from the vehicle crashing into the terminal.

The sheriff's office said Dvorak is facing federal and state charges for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, trespass on airport property, disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing or delaying a government official.

A witness at the airport told NBC affiliate WECT News that a TSA worker was screaming "run run run" while passengers dropped their bags and fled the car.

New Hanover County Sheriff/Handout The Transportation Security Administration confirmed one of its officers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A spokesperson for the airport said the airport had "minimal impact to operations" on Thursday night and temporary repairs were completed by 4am on Friday (local time).

Flights operated out of Wilmington International Airport fly up and down the East Coast and to Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis and Dallas. The airport serviced a record 1,086,245 passengers in 2022.