Traveller has his peanut butter confiscated. It's classified as a liquid

A traveller in the US has been surprised to find a simple item he put into his carry-on bag was confiscated by airport security – his jar of peanut butter.

Patrick Neve had packed it along with some instant rice, some chicken, and an oatmeal bar. "I'm a simple man. I eat peanut butter and oatmeal every day," Neve told The Washington Post.

When his bag was pulled for additional screening by a TSA officer, he thought it was because of his podcast equipment or laptop, even though he has TSA PreCheck.

But his no-stir peanut butter was the culprit.

In the eyes of TSA it is classified as a liquid, even the crunchy version, and is allowed in carry-on bags only in amounts 3.4 ounces (96 grams) or less.

It is the same policy here in New Zealand too.

The Aviation Security Service recently put out a reminder about the more unusual items which exceed the 100 millilitre rule that can be taken off international travellers.

It listed peanut butter alongside the likes of tinned fish, Himalayan salt and marmite.

Karen Urwin, the Aviation Security Service’s group manager of operations, said that most of the food taken off passengers is “completely fine to go into checked luggage but not in carry-on”.

“The general rule is if you can spill, smear, spread, or spray it, then the item will be measured against the 100 ml rule,” said Urwin.

“We realise people want to take a taste of New Zealand overseas with them, and many of these items are gifts, so we strongly recommend people pack items such as honey, olive oil, wine, and condiments in their checked bag.

“We see a number of items you probably won’t think to pack on an international flight. This includes wheels of soft cheeses, reduced cream to make dip, homemade play dough, ice packs to keep food cold, blocks of butter, and Milo. Our officers don’t want to take items off passengers, but we have to enforce the rules.”

Back in the US, Neve’s Twitter post struck a nerve.

Hundreds of people responded with similar stories about the TSA's liquids rule.

"I would definitely call it a solid," Neve said of peanut butter. "Some people [on Twitter] were saying, 'Oh, it's a non-Newtonian fluid,' and I'm like, 'Stop making up words.'"

In an Instagram post reacting to Neve's tweet, TSA stood behind defining peanut butter as a liquid, defaulting to the chemistry textbook definition that "a liquid has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container”.

Items that exceed the 100 millilitre rule that are not allowed in carry-on bags for international flights from New Zealand include:

Honey, especially the UMF Manuka type

Tinned corned beef

Himalayan salt

Milk (the exception being milk formula for an infant passenger, which is allowed)

Cheese

Peanut butter, Marmite, and jam

Tinned spaghetti and baked beans

Chiller products such as butter, sour cream, and hummus

Tinned fish

Olive oil

